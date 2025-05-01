Tata Motors registered total sales of 72,753 units in April 2025

Total CV sales of 27,221 units, -8% YoY; Total PV sales of 45,532 units, -5% YoY

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for April 2025 stood at 72,753 units, compared to 77,521 units during April 2024.

Domestic Sales Performance:

Category April 2025 April 2024 % change

(Y-o-Y) Total Domestic Sales 70,963 76,399 -7%

Commercial Vehicles:

Category April 2025 April 2024 Growth

(Y-o-Y) HCV Trucks 7,270 7,875 -8% ILMCV Trucks 4,680 4,316 8% Passenger Carriers 4,683 4,502 4% SCV cargo and pickup 9,131 11,823 -23% CV Domestic 25,764 28,516 -10% CV IB 1,457 1,022 43% Total CV 27,221 29,538 -8%

Domestic sale of MH&ICV in April 2025, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,093 units, compared to 12,722 units in April 2024.

Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in April 2025, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,760 units compared to 13,218 units in April 2024.

Passenger Vehicles:

Category April 2025 April 2024 Growth

(Y-o-Y) Total PV Domestic (includes EV) 45,199 47,883 -6% PV IB 333 100 233% Total PV (includes EV) 45,532 47,983 -5% EV (IB + Domestic) 5,318 6,364 -16%

Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, both subsidiaries of Tata Motors Limited.

SOURCE: Tata Motors