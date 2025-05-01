Tata Motors registered total sales of 72,753 units in April 2025

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for April 2025 stood at 72,753 units, compared to 77,521 units during April 2024.
Domestic Sales Performance:
|Category
|April 2025
|April 2024
|% change
(Y-o-Y)
|Total Domestic Sales
|70,963
|76,399
|-7%
Commercial Vehicles:
|Category
|April 2025
|April 2024
|Growth
(Y-o-Y)
|HCV Trucks
|7,270
|7,875
|-8%
|ILMCV Trucks
|4,680
|4,316
|8%
|Passenger Carriers
|4,683
|4,502
|4%
|SCV cargo and pickup
|9,131
|11,823
|-23%
|CV Domestic
|25,764
|28,516
|-10%
|CV IB
|1,457
|1,022
|43%
|Total CV
|27,221
|29,538
|-8%
Domestic sale of MH&ICV in April 2025, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,093 units, compared to 12,722 units in April 2024.
Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in April 2025, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,760 units compared to 13,218 units in April 2024.
Passenger Vehicles:
|Category
|April 2025
|April 2024
|Growth
(Y-o-Y)
|Total PV Domestic (includes EV)
|45,199
|47,883
|-6%
|PV IB
|333
|100
|233%
|Total PV (includes EV)
|45,532
|47,983
|-5%
|EV (IB + Domestic)
|5,318
|6,364
|-16%
Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, both subsidiaries of Tata Motors Limited.
SOURCE: Tata Motors