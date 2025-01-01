Tata Motors registered total sales of 2,35,599 units in Q3 FY25

Total CV sales of 95,770 units, -1% YoY, total PV sales of 1,39,829 units, +1% YoY

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for Q3 FY 2024-25 stood at 2,35,599 vehicles, compared to 2,34,981 units during Q3 FY 2023-24.

Domestic Sales Performance:

Category Dec’24 Dec’23 %

Change Q3 FY25 Q3 FY24 %

Change Total Domestic Sales 76,599 76,138 1% 2,30,684 2,29,610 0%

Commercial Vehicles:

Category Dec’24 Dec’23 %

Change Q3 FY25 Q3 FY24 %

Change HCV Trucks 9,520 11,199 -15% 27,130 29,656 -9% ILMCV Trucks 5,687 5,675 0% 15,897 15,411 3% Passenger Carriers 4,144 3,060 35% 10,001 7,704 30% SCV cargo and pickup 13,018 12,734 2% 38,232 38,964 -2% Total CV Domestic 32,369 32,668 -1% 91,260 91,735 -1% CV IB 1,506 1,512 0% 4,510 4,791 -6% Total CV 33,875 34,180 -1% 95,770 96,526 -1%

Domestic sales of MH&ICV in Dec 2024, was 15,968 units vs 16,851 units in Dec 2023; In Q3 FY25 it was 44,023 units, compared to 44,365 units in Q3 FY24.

Domestic & International sales for MH&ICV in Dec 2024, was 16,604 units vs 17,591 units in Dec 2023; while in Q3 FY25 it stood at 46,108 units, vs 46,534 units in Q3 FY24.

Mr. Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors Ltd. said, “Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles registered domestic sales of 91,260 units in Q3 FY25 witnessing a marginal year on year (YoY) decline of ~1% over Q3 FY24 and marking a significant improvement over the 19% YoY decline in sales recorded in Q2 FY25. Further, sales in December 2024 were ~24% higher than those recorded in November 2024.

Propelled by a resurgence in construction and mining activities post-monsoon, plus the festive season demand, HCV segment witnessed robust sequential quarter on quarter (QoQ) growth in sales during Q3 FY25, even as the YoY sales declined 9% due to limited growth in end-use segments. The ILMCV segment witnessed ~3% YoY growth, driven by strong demand, with the MCV segment continuing its robust growth trajectory to record a 40% YoY increase during Q3FY25.

Continuing its strong momentum, the Passenger Carrier segment witnessed a 30% YoY sales growth in Q3 FY25, with healthy demand from State Transport Undertakings (STUs) and the Staff/Tour & Travel segments. Small and light commercial vehicle sales experienced a marginal YoY decline of ~2% in Q3 FY25, primarily due to ongoing financing challenges faced by first-time users and rental customers in this category.

Looking ahead, we expect demand to improve in Q4 FY25 across most segments of the CV industry. The key aspects to watch out in 2025 will be government’s focus on infrastructure spend, and growth in end use segments, which will augur well for the commercial vehicles industry.”

Passenger Vehicles:

Category Dec’24 Dec’23 %

Change Q3 FY25 Q3 FY24 %

Change Total PV Domestic (includes EV) 44,230 43,470 2% 1,39,424 1,37,875 1% PV IB 59 205 -71% 405 580 -30% Total PV (includes EV) 44,289 43,675 1% 1,39,829 1,38,455 1% EV (IB + Domestic) 5562 5,006 11% 16,119 15,232 6%

Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, both subsidiaries of Tata Motors Limited.

Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “The PV industry posted moderate growth in CY24 and is expected to touch a sales volume of 4.3 million units, with strong growth in the SUV segment and sustained traction for emission-friendly powertrains. In Q3 FY25, the industry saw a strong revival, driven by increased retails in the festive season.

For Tata Motors, CY24 was the fourth consecutive year of highest-ever annual sales with 565,000 units sold. We registered strong growth in our SUV portfolio with successful product introductions built on our proven multi-powertrain strategy. CNG volumes grew a substantial 77% with over 120,000 CNG vehicles sold in CY24. SUV volumes grew a robust 19%, with Punch selling over 200,000 units to emerge as the highest selling car model in India in CY24.

In Q3FY25, we recorded wholesales of 139,829 units (1% growth vs Q3FY24), and retail sales growth of 6% over Q3FY24. New product launches including Curvv, Curvv.ev, Nexon CNG and Nexon.ev 45 have been well received. In EVs, we recorded 16,119 units of wholesales, recording 19% growth in the domestic personal segment, while fleet volumes declined due to the expiry of FAME II subsidy.

Looking ahead, we remain optimistic about the outlook for the PV industry. With multiple product launches, innovations and a strengthened multi-powertrain strategy, Tata Motors is well poised for further growth in CY2025.”

