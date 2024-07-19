Tata Motors redefines the mid-SUV category with India’s first SUV Coupé

Reveals the Tata Curvv

Defining a new era in SUV design, Tata Motors, India’s leading automotive manufacturer, today unveiled the Tata Curvv ICE and EV. Born of powerful philosophy, form and function, the Curvv is India’s first SUV Coupé. Exhibiting the new-age SUV typology, the Curvv artfully blends the toughness and practicality of an SUV with the elegance and sporty silhouette of a coupé. Launching on 7th August, the all-new Curvv will follow Tata Motors’ strong multi-powertrain strategy and will be first available in its EV version which will soon be followed by its ICE counterpart.

Commenting on the unveil, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “Tata Motors has pioneered the Indian SUV arena. What’s more is that we have repeatedly disrupted the category though innovative designs that deliver great road presence as well as enhanced functionality. The original Sierra, Safari, Nexon, Punch and Harrier are testament to this design led market leadership in SUVs. Taking this legacy forward and to further strengthen our SUV portfolio, we have once again broken the clutter in the effervescent and aspirational mid SUV category by introducing the Tata Curvv – India’s first SUV Coupe – a disruptive design which democratizes the Coupe body style in the premium categories, providing best in segment performance and never before seen practicality. Further, Curvv is at the forefront of our multi powertrain strategy, with options across Petrol, Diesel and Electric powertrains. With the Curvv we will address a wide variety of needs of the mid SUV customers, providing them with a fresh and delightfully designed product complimented by premium performance.”

The Curvv is a perfect blend of stunning design that captivates, practicality that empowers, and performance that exhilarates. The Curvv’s SUV coupé body style, in contrast to the conventional boxy design that is common in the mid-SUV market, carries over the strong aerodynamic theme demonstrated in the concept show car, highlighting its strong character to the front and carrying it boldly through the vehicle. The raised ride height, tough cladding, and dynamic proportions contribute to its appeal. The Curvv’s sharply sloping roofline allows it to efficiently slice through wind resistance, while its large wheels, high approach and departure angle, and increased ground clearance give it a planted and balanced stance. The SUV coupé will debut in two new color shades: Virtual Sunrise in the Curvv.ev and Gold Essence in the Curvv ICE.

Practically designed for the Indian family that loves going out for long drives, the Curvv with its SUV coupé design has a modern and uncluttered interiors that combine the functionalities of an SUV with its impressively spacious cabin and does not sacrifice storage as imagined in a coupé body style. The emphasis on premium appeal is apparent in its integration of best-in-class technologies in the cabin and a bold yet smart selection of colors, materials, and finishes. The panoramic glass roof allows natural light to flood into the cabin, giving the occupants a sense of space and freedom. The boot space has also been reconfigured to meet customer needs, offering increased and accessible storage space.

The Curvv offers powerful engine options in petrol and diesel, as well as electric variants with best-in-class long driving range. Combined with its body style, which provides agility and excellent handling, it promises a unique and sporty driving experience for the customer. Packed with advanced infotainment, large screens, and connected car technology, the Curvv boasts of several smart features unheard of in this segment and usually found in higher-segment vehicles. Furthermore, it continues Tata Motors’ legacy of safety by being engineered to meet the strictest safety norms with a host of active and passive safety features.

SOURCE: Tata Motors