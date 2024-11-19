Tata Motors launches its first automated manual transmission truck, the Prima 4440.S AMT, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Showcases five top-of-the-line, high-performance cargo mobility solutions at the HEAT show in Dammam

Tata Motors, India’s leading multinational automobile manufacturer, launched its first automated manual transmission (AMT) truck, the Tata Prima 4440.S AMT, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Based on its flagship platform, the Prima 4440.S AMT is built with the company’s global expertise to deliver unmatched reliability and performance. Equipped with a powerful drivetrain, robust aggregates and a comfortable cabin, the new truck perfectly blends driver comfort and fuel efficiency to offer higher productivity and profitability to its customers. Additionally, Tata Motors showcased five of its high-performance products at the Heavy Equipment and Trucks (HEAT) Show in Dammam, which are designed and engineered to suit the country’s requirements and cater to a wide variety of applications.

Unveiling Tata Motors’ HEAT show pavilion, Mr. Anurag Mehrotra, Head, International Business, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles said, “Saudi Arabia is a key region for Tata Motors, where we have proudly established a strong presence and are serving the customers for decades. As the Kingdom undergoes rapid transformation, we remain committed to supporting its evolving mobility needs with our advanced solutions. With a strong focus on innovative technologies, reliability and customer profitability, we are proud to launch our first Automated Manual Transmission truck in the Kingdom. We are confident that its world-class reliability, performance and smart features will aid the country’s ambitious growth aspirations and offer long-term value for our customers.”

Tata Motors’ range of trucks are complemented by comprehensive value added services, provided in partnership with its official distributor, Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Co. Customers across the Kingdom will benefit from a wide network of service touchpoints, skilled technicians, and easy access to Tata Genuine spare parts that maximise vehicle uptime and enhance overall customer satisfaction.

Commenting on the expansion of the Prima range, Mr. Azeem Khan, Managing Director, Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Co, said, “Our successful partnership with Tata Motors allows us to bring to our customers reliable, products developed as per the evolving needs of the Kingdom. With the introduction of the Prima 4440.S AMT we remain committed to providing exceptional after-sales support, ensuring seamless operations for our customers. We will continue to deliver the highest level of service, backed by our strong service network and dedicated teams, to keep our customers’ businesses moving forward.”

The Prima 4440.S AMT is perfectly suited for container, car carrier and heavy equipment transportation. Along with its fuel-saving and durable automated transmission, it comes with several smart features such as Load Based Speed Control System, Shift-Down Protection system, Vehicle Acceleration Management system, Auto Start-Stop system to offer higher fuel efficiency. Its Euro-V compliant 8.9-litre Cummins engine generates 400bhp and 1700Nm of torque to ensure there is ample power available to handle the heaviest loads, toughest terrains and the steepest gradients. The flagship truck is fitted with pneumatic suspension for enhanced ride & handling and higher durability. The modern cabin, equipped with pneumatically suspended seat and tilt-and-telescopic steering wheel, adds to the driver comfort and convenience, thus increasing productivity.

Tata Motors’ advanced solutions at HEAT show:

Prima 4440.S AMT – Built to offer fatigue-free long-haul transport ensuring high driver comfort

– Built to offer fatigue-free long-haul transport ensuring high driver comfort Prima 4440.S – Prime mover suited perfectly for container, cars and heavy equipment transportation

– Prime mover suited perfectly for container, cars and heavy equipment transportation Prima 4040.T – Blends comfort with productivity and apt for fuel, water and sewage transportation

– Blends comfort with productivity and apt for fuel, water and sewage transportation Prima 4040.K – Engineered for heavy-duty application in infrastructure and construction segments

– Engineered for heavy-duty application in infrastructure and construction segments Ultra T.7 – Engineered to suit contemporary demands of urban transportation

Tata Motors offers a wide commercial vehicle portfolio in over 40 countries, spanning sub-1-tonne to 60-tonne cargo vehicles and 9-seater to 71-seater mass mobility solutions. Backed by Tata Motors’ advanced R&D capabilities, these vehicles are robustly engineered and rigorously tested to suit local market requirements.

