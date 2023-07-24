Tata Motors inaugurates state-of-the-art registered vehicle scrapping facility in Bhubaneswar

Launched by Hon’ble Minister of Water Resources, Commerce & Transport, Government of Odisha, Smt Tukuni Sahu, the world-class facility has a capacity of 10,000 vehicles per year

Tata Motors, India’s leading automobile manufacturer, continues its commitment to sustainable mobility with the launch of its second Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Named ‘Re.Wi.Re – Recycle with Respect’, this advanced facility was inaugurated by Smt Tukuni Sahu, Hon’ble Minister of Water Resources, Commerce & Transport, Government of Odisha. The event was graced by delegates from the Odisha Government and Tata Motors. The state-of-the-art facility uses environmentally friendly processes and has the capacity to disassemble 10,000 end-of-life vehicles safely and sustainably each year. The RVSF is developed and operated by Tata Motors’ partner Empreo Premium to scrap end-of-life passenger and commercial vehicles of all brands. This launch follows the success of the first facility in Jaipur, Rajasthan, and marks another significant milestone for the company’s sustainable initiatives.

Speaking at the launch of Tata Motors’ Re.Wi.Re RVSF in Odisha,Smt Tukuni Sahu, Hon’ble Minister of Water Resources, Commerce & Transport, Government of Odisha, said, “Today marks a significant milestone in our efforts towards sustainable development in Odisha. With the inauguration of this new scrappage facility, we take a crucial step towards reducing the environmental impact of our transportation sector. This facility not only provides a convenient and safe way to dispose of old vehicles but also promotes the adoption of cleaner and more efficient modes of transportation. We applaud the commitment of Tata Motors and all parties involved in bringing this project to fruition while urging our citizens to unite with us in our pursuit of a cleaner and greener future.”

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Rajesh Kaul, Business Head – Trucks, Tata Motors, added, “At Tata Motors, we are committed to drive sustainable, eco-friendly mobility solutions and complete lifecycle management. As we inaugurate our latest RVSF in Odisha, we embark on a transformative journey towards responsible end-of-life vehicle scrapping in the state. By implementing globally benchmarked recycling processes that hosts modern equipment for safe and sustainable vehicle scrapping, we aim to extract the utmost value from scrap materials and minimise waste for a brighter future. We extend our appreciation to the extraordinary efforts of the Government of Odisha for making this project a reality. These decentralised facilities will benefit our customers, foster economic growth, generate employment opportunities and fulfil the need of eco-friendly vehicle scrapping.”

A cutting-edge facility, Re.Wi.Re. is purpose-built for dismantling end-of-life passenger and commercial vehicles across all brands, with a focus on employing environmentally friendly practices. A fully digital facility, all operations are seamless and paperless. Additionally, there are dedicated stations for the safe dismantling of various components, including tyres, batteries, fuel, oils, liquids and gases. Every vehicle undergoes a meticulous documentation and dismantling process specifically designed to meet the requirements of passenger and commercial vehicles. By doing so, the dismantling process ensures maximum attention to detail, guaranteeing the safe disposal of all components. Ultimately, the Re.Wi.Re. facility embodies a ground-breaking leap towards fostering sustainable practices within the automotive industry.

SOURCE: Tata Motors