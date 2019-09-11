Tata Motors Group global wholesales at 72,464 in August 2019

The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in August 2019, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 72,464 nos., lower by 32%, over August 2018.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in August 2019 were at 25,366 nos., lower by 45%, over August 2018.

Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in August 2019 were at 47,098 nos., lower by 22%, compared to August 2018.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 39,615 vehicles (*JLR number for August 2019 includes CJLR volumes of 4,680 units). Jaguar wholesales for the month were 10,097 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the month were 29,518 vehicles.

*CJLR – It is a JV between JLR and Chery Automobiles and is an unconsolidated subsidiary for JLR

SOURCE: Tata Motors