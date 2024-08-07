Tata Motors disrupts the mid – SUV segment with India’s first SUV Coupe

Launches Curvv.ev at an attractive starting price of ₹ 17.49 lakh

Key Highlights:

Introduces a premium differentiated design combined with cutting-edge technology

Curvv.ev launched at ₹ 17.49 lakh for the 45kWh battery and at ₹ 19.25 lakh for the 55kWh battery

2nd product based on the advanced Pure EV architecture – acti.ev

Bookings for Curvv.ev open from 12th August; Deliveries begin 23rd August

Certified long driving range of 585 km on a single charge for 55kWh and 502 km for 45kWh

Debut of Tata.ev originals – a new line of EV accessories

Showcases its multiple powertrain might with the Tata Curvv in 2 petrol engines and 1 diesel engine option

Launches ATLAS – An Adaptive Tech forward Lifestyle Architecture made for its ICE vehicles

Debuts an all new petrol engine – Hyperion Gasoline Direct Injection engine – indigenously developed first GDi engine offering

Boasts of best in class Boot space of 500 L (in ICE and EV)

The Curvv.ev makes a strong statement on bringing price parity between EVs and ICE vehicles

Defining a new era of SUV design, Tata Motors, India’s leading automotive manufacturer, today, officially launched the Curvv.ev and showcased the Tata Curvv. Built on 5 key pillars of ‘Shaped to Stun’, ‘Shaped for Grandeur’, ‘Shaped for Performance’, ‘Shaped for Innovative Technology’ and ‘Shaped for Absolute Safety’, the Curvv marks the Company’s entry in to the highly competitive mid-size SUV segment. This new addition to the Tata Motors’ SUV range is a unique product blend of SUV robustness and Coupe elegance. Breaking the clutter in a space dominated by boxy-SUV body styles, Tata Motors is proud to be the first OEM to bring this innovative body style to India, with the Curvv – India’ first SUV Coupe.

As promised in 2022, today, the Company is launching the Curvv.ev first, which will soon be followed by the launch of its ICE avatar. Being the second product on Tata Passenger Electric Mobility’s (TPEM) advanced Pure EV architecture – acti.ev, the Curvv.ev represents the next leap in India’s electric vehicle journey. Available in three distinct personas – Creative, Accomplished and Empowered+, the Curvv.ev embodies the perfect fusion of Comfort, Spacious interior features, Safety and advanced technology – All of this coupled with its long range, fast charging capability and an accessible price parity with its Mid SUV ICE counterparts in the industry. With a long driving range of 585 km on a single charge for the 55kWh battery pack and 502 km for the 45kWh (ARAI certified, MIDC Part 1), the Curvv.ev will be available at a starting price of ₹ 17.49 lakh for the Curvv.ev 45 and at ₹ 19.25 for the Curvv.ev 55.

Furthermore, with the launch of this premium SUV, the Company also announced the debut of Tata.ev originals – a new line of EV accessories that offers personalized customization. TPEM also introduced the Tata.ev Charge Point Aggregator – a consolidation of India’s Widest network of 9000+ charging points with live status availability integrated into the iRA.ev connected car app.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “Today, marks an important milestone in our SUV journey with our foray into the fast-growing mid SUV segment. We are very proud to launch our most innovative SUV yet with a new typology – India’s very first SUV Coupe. With the Curvv, we are pushing further the boundaries of design, safety and technology. The Curvv also takes forward our established strategy of offering choice to discerning customers with its multiple powertrain offerings in EV, Petrol and Diesel. The Curvv.ev being launched today, offers an impressive estimated real-world range of 400-425km with its largest battery pack of 55kWh. Further, its specially designed fast charging capability ensures a top-up of 150km range in just 15-minutes. With a starting price of ₹ 17.49 lakh for the Curvv.ev 45, we are boldly bringing price parity between EVs and equivalent ICE vehicles. The extended range and attractive pricing of this product extraordinaire makes EVs an even more compelling proposition by breaking several perception barriers. Its tech-rich features, advanced safety and exhilarating infotainment will delight every EV buyer and enthusiast.”

Shaped to stun:

The Curvv.ev is a non-traditional typology. Merging the toughness and durability of an SUV with an elegant and sporty silhouette of a Coupe; the Curvv.ev has found and retained the perfect balance between elegance, performance and practicality. It combines great design with a superior product, making it the best offering yet for the Mid SUV segment.

Its exterior boasts of a differentiated coupe design made to look more premium with flush door handles. The R18 alloy wheels with Aero Inserts along with the squared wheel arches lend their sportiness to the premium design. Highlighting the design meets tech approach, the Curvv.ev comes with Smart Digital Lighting such as Smart Digital Connected DRLs with Welcome & Goodbye Animation, Smart Charging Animation, Sequential turn Indicators, LED Projector Head Lamp, LED Front fog lamps with Cornering function, Smart Digital Connected LED Tail lamps with animation, Smart digital steering wheel, Electric Front Charging Lid with Auto open/closing, Digital Dashboard, Phygital Control Panel, Voice assisted Panoramic Sunroof with Mood lighting and a Smart Digital Shifter.

The Panoramic Sunroof provides the cockpit with a sense of freedom and lots of natural light in the day while the Multi Mood Ambient Lighting provides its passengers with a sense of comfort and belonging. In terms of utility, the Curvv.ev comes with the best in segment boot space of 500 litres which is further accentuated by the extra space of 11.6 litres provided in the Frunk upfront, a fundamental requirement for customers of this category.

The Curvv.ev will be available in an exciting colour palette – Virtual Sunrise, Pure Grey, Pristine White, Flame Red and Empowered Oxide, depending on the persona one chooses.

Shaped for grandeur:

The Curvv.ev incorporates top-of-the-line features typically found in premium segments, enhancing its value proposition. It is meticulously designed inside out with immense focus on comfort and convenience, making its inmates experience the true meaning of effortless luxury. With Advanced Comfort Seats, Front Seat Ventilation, 6 Way Power adjustable driver seat, 6 Way adjustable co-driver seat, Grand Centre Console, Cooled Glove Box and Front & Rear Fast Charge C Type 45W, this SUV Coupe has a front row like no other. On the rear, the car comes with 60:40 Rear Split Seats with a Centre Armrest, 2 stage rear seat reclining and Rear AC Vents.

Equipped with Automatic Headlamps, Rain sensing Wipers, Fully Automatic Temperature Control with Express Cooling, coupled with Cruise Control, Keyless Entry and Push-Button Start, the Curvv.ev also scores high on convenience as well.

Shaped for performance:

Built on the advanced acti.ev architecture, the Curvv.ev offers exhilarating performance of 123 kW / 167 PS power propelling it from 0-100km/h in 8.6 seconds. With the largest battery pack options of 45 kWh (502 ARAI certified range) and 55 kWh (585 ARAI certified range), the Curvv.ev is not only your ride for your daily needs but is also your best companion for long drives with your loved ones. The 55kWh battery pack incorporates prismatic cells (1.2C rated) for significantly faster charging speeds, enabling charging from 10 – 80% in just 40 minutes or for quick top-ups of upto 150 km of range in just 15 minutes.

With 3 drive mode combinations as standard (Eco, City and Sport), Multi-Mode Regen with Paddle Shifters, High Ground Clearance of 190 mm for Curvv.ev 45 and 186 mm for Curvv.ev 55, Smart power electronics and multiple charging options, the Curvv.ev is engineered for best in class performance.

Shaped for innovative technology:

Powered by the Snapdragon Digital Chassis Platform by Qualcomm, the Curvv.ev sets a new benchmark for innovation in this segment. It further comes loaded with features such as 31.24 cm Cinematic Touchscreen by HARMAN™, 26.03 cm Digital Cockpit, Cinematic Experience with Arcade.ev and its host of 20+ apps, JBL cinematic sound system, Advanced OTA capabilities, V2L and V2V as standard across all personas, Smart Watch Connectivity and Powered Tailgate with Gesture Activation.

The introduction of the game changing iRA.ev provides customers with enhanced new features. The addition of industry-first charging aggregator integrated into the iRA.ev connected car app shows real-time availability of chargers (Unified Charging Locator with live availability of 9000+ Chargers), and enables seamless navigation to the charger, ensuring one can travel seamlessly to the length and breadth of India, without any anxiety or charge concern.

Shaped for absolute safety:

Engineered with advanced safety features to provide absolute protection for you and your loved ones on every journey, the Curvv.ev comes enhanced with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems – Level II which boasts of 20 features. In addition to the same, this SUV Coupe provides its customers with 6 Airbags as standard across all personas, All Wheel Disc Brakes with brake disc wiping, Acoustic Vehicle Alert System (AVAS), SOS Call Function, ESP with i-VBAC as standard, Front Parking Sensor, Electronic Parking brake with Auto Hold Function as standard, Hill Hold Assist, Hill Descent Control and a well-rounded warranty cover on the High Voltage (HV) Battery pack and motor: 1.6 lakh km or 8 years and vehicle (1.25 lakh km or 3 years) , ensuring peace of mind.

Tata Curvv is designed to cater to a distinct segment of the market which is looking for a more advanced and stylish option with premium features. Offering features from segments above, the Curvv will be introduced on the new advanced ICE architecture – ATLAS. The ATLAS architecture supports multiple powertrains, and offers superior comfort and performance.

Making the Curvv indispensable in today’s competitive market, Tata Motors will be introducing this product in 2 petrol (The new Hyperion Gasoline Direct injection engine and the 1.2 L Revotron Petrol Turbocharged engine) and 1 diesel option (1.5 L Kryojet diesel engine) – all paired with both, a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Today also marks the debut of the indigenously developed first GDi engine offering –The Hyperion Gasoline Direct Injection engine. The Curvv will be offered in 4 personas – Smart, Pure, Creative and Accomplished and an enticing colour palette featuring Gold essence, Daytona Grey, Pristine White, Flame Red, Pure Grey and Opera Blue

The Curvv will come enhanced with multiple segment defining attributes, making it one of the best options available in this segment. With best in class boot space of 500 L, first in segment offerings like Powered tailgate with gesture control, largest screen size in segment with 31.24 cm infotainment by HARMAN™, 26.03 cm instrumental cluster with JBL Branded Audio System (9 Speakers including Subwoofer), Slim End to end LED DRLs with Welcome and Goodbye animation, End to End LED Tail lamp with Welcome & Goodbye animation, Illuminated 4 spoke Digital steering wheel and best in segment Level 2 ADAS, the Tata Curvv is definitely a powerhouse of a product.

Furthermore, the Curvv is enabled with the convenience of Connected Vehicle technology through the integration of iRA 2.0, which features remote engine start/stop and a range of innovations designed to enhance every journey.

All new ATLAS architecture:

The Tata Curvv is built on the new ATLAS architecture – An Adaptive Tech forward Lifestyle Architecture made for the Company’s ICE vehicles. A revolutionary foundation that redefines SUV performance and versatility – this advanced architecture is designed to enhance every aspect of the Curvv, from its rugged SUV capabilities to its dynamic drive and handling, while also offering a range of powertrain options, ample space, and comprehensive safety features. Additionally, its modular nature also supports scalability, allowing for a variety of body styles, top hats, and powertrain configurations.

About Hyperion gasoline direct injection engine:

The Hyperion gasoline direct injection engine is an all new engine introduced by Tata Motors that offers sporty and peppy drives making it an exciting choice for car enthusiasts. The Hyperion engine is built with three key attributes:

Hyperformance: Achieved through gasoline direct injection and turbocharging delivering more power across a wider operating band with a best in class torque density. Hyperion engine delivers power of 91.9 kW @ 5000 rpm and torque of 225 Nm @ 1750-3000 rpm

Achieved through gasoline direct injection and turbocharging delivering more power across a wider operating band with a best in class torque density. Hyperion engine delivers power of 91.9 kW @ 5000 rpm and torque of 225 Nm @ 1750-3000 rpm Hypertech: Advanced Technology used in the Hyperion engine includes a 350 bar fuel injection system, variable geometry turbocharger, sodium cooled exhaust valves, miller cycle combustion chamber, hydraulic cam phasing with central oil control valve, exhaust after treatment with gasoline particulate filter, which elevates the performance and responsiveness of the engine.

Advanced Technology used in the Hyperion engine includes a 350 bar fuel injection system, variable geometry turbocharger, sodium cooled exhaust valves, miller cycle combustion chamber, hydraulic cam phasing with central oil control valve, exhaust after treatment with gasoline particulate filter, which elevates the performance and responsiveness of the engine. Hyperquiet: The overall NVH of the engine has been meticulously reduced resulting in smoother and quieter drives.

SOURCE: Tata Motors