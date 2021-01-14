Tata Motors commences production of the new Safari

Tata Motors, India’s leading automotive brand, today formally unveiled the new avatar of the iconic Tata Safari, which is a potent combination of power and elegant sophistication. In a flag-off ceremony held today, the first Safari in its full glory rolled out of the line from the plant in Pune. While the Safari makes its way to the showrooms, leveraging the power of digital, Tata Motors has also launched the Tata Safari Imaginator suite, power packed with interactive features using Augmented Reality (AR), for customers to explore the Safari virtually at their preferred location including their living room!

The award winning Impact 2.0 design language of the new Safari readily tells its all-purpose nature. The Safari’s unique and domineering stance has been enhanced in the new avatar and key areas like the elegant grille, the unmistakable stepped roof and the imposing tailgate have been given ultra – premium finishes. Sculpted impeccably with an uncompromised strong stance, imposing wheel arches and a careful accenting of chrome gives the new Safari a jewel-like appearance. The interior of the Safari takes the premium element even higher, with the rich Oyster White interior theme, paired with Ash Wood dashboard. It is specially designed and developed for the socially active, fun loving customer group, who seek unique experiences and adventure.

Unveiling the first official look of the new Tata Safari, Mr. Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, Tata Motors said, “The Safari is our flagship offering to connect the aspirations of the discerning and evolved Indian customer. It had introduced India to the SUV lifestyle and in its new avatar, will carry forward this rich idea to build further its legacy. The new Tata Safari is ideal for families and groups with a multifaceted lifestyle, who prefer to drive together for work or leisure, as it offers an unmatchable combo of an exceptionally strong lineage, robust build quality, premium finishes and the 4Ps of Power, Performance, Presence and Prestige to ‘Reclaim Your Life’. We look forward to making the Safari rule the Indian roads once again.”

The new Safari has evolved to satisfy the new age SUV customers, who demand arresting design, unparalleled versatility, plush and comfortable interiors, outstanding performance for a modern, multifaceted lifestyle. Customers can now get close with the new Safari by remotely accessing the Tata SafariImaginator suite. Simply by using their handsets, they can take a walk around the new Safari or choose to step inside it for a fully immersive experience, in their preferred environment for a real-life like feel. Click here (https://cars.tatamotors.com/suv/safari/ar) to experience the new Tata Safari!

The new Safari proportions are imposing, accentuated by wide, large wheels, with tremendous road presence and powered with a graceful agility. The smart and expressive surface treatment brings in a surreal dynamism, making the Safari seem like it is moving even while standing still. The iconic stepped roof, held between the equally well regarded roof-rails have been re-imagined making them immensely stylish and yet functional.

The interiors of the new Safari too have been crafted with exquisite deft to convey a classy, comfortable feel via diligently curated choice of features, superior ‘In-touch’ interfaces and the intriguing addition of superlative details. All materials used convey the touch, feel and colour of luxury anchored in authenticity, giving the SUV its deserving plush feel. The new Safari carry forwards the legend’s much lauded for aspect of space and cossetting occupants with high driving and sitting positions that make them always feel in command. With purposeful aesthetics, the surface language of the new Safari continues to remain clean, uncluttered and benefits from the addition of a unique design element – the signature Tri-arrow motifs.

The new Safari further builds on the legacy of prestige and outstanding performance by combining Tata Motors’ Impact 2.0 design language with the proven capability of OMEGARC, an architecture derived from the renowned D8 platform from Land Rover, which in itself is the gold standard of SUVs worldwide. This adaptive architecture allows for further drive train enhancements including all-wheel drive and possibilities of electrification in future.

SOURCE: Tata Motors