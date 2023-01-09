Tata Motors commences deliveries of the Ace EV to start a new era in last-mile deliveries

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, today marked a significant leap forward in offering sustainable mobility solutions for intra-city cargo transport by commencing deliveries of the all-new Ace EV, India’s most advanced, zero-emission, four-wheel small commercial vehicle

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, today marked a significant leap forward in offering sustainable mobility solutions for intra-city cargo transport by commencing deliveries of the all-new Ace EV, India’s most advanced, zero-emission, four-wheel small commercial vehicle. The first fleet of the revolutionary Ace EV was delivered to leading e-commerce, FMCG and courier companies, and their logistics service providers: Amazon, Delhivery, DHL (Express & Supply Chain), FedEx, Flipkart, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health, MoEVing, Safexpress and Trent Limited.

The new Ace EV, unveiled in May 2022 and co-developed in rich collaboration with its users, has successfully completed stringent real-world market trials. Supported by a diligently curated ecosystem, the Ace EV comes with a holistic solution for hassle free e-cargo mobility and 5-year comprehensive maintenance package. Its robust performance with 100% uptime received an overwhelming response from customers. The Ace EV’s supporting ecosystem includes development and deployment of charging infrastructure, setting up of dedicated Electric Vehicle Support Centres for maximum fleet uptime, deployment of Tata Fleet Edge – the next-gen optimal fleet management solution, support of Tata UniEVerse, the proven enabling eco-system of relevant Tata Group companies, and partnerships with the country’s leading financiers for availing funding.

Flagging the first fleet of Ace EVs, Mr. Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors, said, “The introduction of the Ace EVs on Indian roads marks a big step forward in the journey towards zero-emission cargo mobility.The holistic solution co-created with our partners effectively caters to a variety of intra-city distribution needs and delivers a superior value proposition to all stakeholders. We are grateful for the trust and support of our customers. Their encouraging response to Ace EV inspires us to accelerate our endeavour of sustainable mobility and support the nation’s net-zero aspirations.”

SOURCE: Tata Motors