Tata Motors celebrates 4 lakh happy customers of the Magic; introduces first-in-its-segment, Magic Bi-Fuel

The new variant is designed to make last-mile transportation smarter with dual benefits of CNG and petrol

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, celebrates the remarkable milestone of 4 lakh happy customers of the Tata Magic – India’s most preferred van. On the momentous occasion, the company has introduced a new variant, the Magic Bi-Fuel, to further increase the convenience of its customers. Renowned for its reliability, efficiency and affordability in the last-mile transportation, the 10-seater Tata Magic has been the ideal choice of commuters and operators. The sleek design, safety and passenger comfort of the Tata Magic have been pivotal to its continued successes over the years.

The Tata Magic comes equipped with an array of value-added features such as an Eco switch, gearshift advisor and enhanced driver ergonomics, all aimed at reducing the total cost of ownership. The Magic is perfectly suited for student and staff transportation, and last-mile mobility. The Magic-Bi-Fuel is powered by a 694cc engine and comes with 60-litre CNG tank along with 5-litre petrol tank, with a cumulative range of ~380 kilometres on a single fill. Offering unparalleled performance and low maintenance costs, the Magic comes with an exceptional warranty of 2 years or 72,000 km.

Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Anand S, Vice President & Head – Passenger Business, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles said, “We are elated to achieve the milestone of 4 lakh happy customers for the versatile Magic brand. Celebrating 4 lakh journeys of trust, efficiency and comfort, the Magic continues to be the heartbeat of India’s bustling mass mobility. To commemorate this milestone, we are happy to introduce the first-in-its-segment Magic Bi-Fuel that couples the benefits of CNG with an extended range of petrol. The new variant is engineered to address the evolving transportation needs and further improve the profitability and convenience for our customers. We are thankful for the support and loyalty of our customers and we remain dedicated to continue providing superior mobility solutions.”

As a comprehensive mobility solutions provider, Tata Motors commercial vehicles come with advanced features, efficient powertrains and richer value-additions. Fleet owners benefit from better fuel efficiency, lower operating costs, high vehicle uptime, real-time tracking and analytics through Tata Motors Fleet Edge. Its Sampoorna Seva 2.0 initiative provides unmatched vehicle lifecycle management services, including fleet management solutions, annual maintenance contract and roadside assistance amongst others. With the widest service network of 2500+ touchpoints, staffed by trained specialists and backed by Tata Genuine Parts, Tata Motors ensures unparalleled quality and service commitment.

SOURCE: Tata Motors