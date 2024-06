Tata Motors announced that it will increase the price of its commercial vehicles effective 1st July 2024, up to 2%

Tata Motors announced that it will increase the price of its commercial vehicles effective 1st July 2024, up to 2%. The price increase is to offset the impact of rising commodity prices. It will be applicable across the entire range of commercial vehicles, and will vary as per individual model and variant.

SOURCE: Tata Motors