Tata Motors and BVG Foundation join forces to develop the Good Samaritan Road Safety App

Pioneering road safety and emergency response in Maharashtra

Tata Motors Limited, India’s largest auto and mobility solutions company, has partnered with BVG Foundation, a leading nonprofit organization, to develop the Good Samaritan Road Safety App. This initiative aims to revolutionize road safety and emergency response. Reinforcing its commitment to safer roads and stronger communities, Tata Motors is leading the platform’s development by leveraging its expertise in safety and innovation.

Designed to seamlessly integrate with existing ambulance dispatch systems, the App aims to significantly reduce response times and ensure timely medical intervention for road accident victims. Featuring an intuitive interface, it will empower users to act as Good Samaritans by taking immediate action and providing critical support during emergencies.

The app is currently under pilot deployment in Palghar District, Maharashtra, with plans for gradual expansion to other regions across the state, based on the success of the pilot phase.

Speaking on the occasion of National Road Safety Month, Mr. Balaje Rajan, Chief Strategy Officer, TMPV & TPEM said, “At Tata Motors, our unwavering focus on safetyis not only limited to making the safest vehicles on Indian roads, but to making roads safe for all. The Good Samaritan Road Safety App is a vital step in leveraging technology and community to create safer roads and save lives.”

Mr. Hanmantrao Gaikwad, Director, BVG Foundation, added, “Our experience in emergency medical services has shown us the critical role that bystanders play in saving lives. This app and the training initiatives aim to empower communities with the knowledge and tools to respond effectively.”

Tata Motors has been a pioneer in vehicle safety and this collaboration is a testament to its commitment towards creating a culture of safety that transcends its vehicles, inspiring individuals and communities to prioritize safer roads.

SOURCE: Tata Motors