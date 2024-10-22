Tata Motors advances green mobility, begins delivery of LNG-powered trucks to Clean Green Fuel and Logistics Pvt. Ltd

Signs MoU to supply 350 more Tata Prima 5530.S LNG trucks

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, today announced the commencement of deliveries of the Tata Prima 5530.S LNG trucks to Clean Green Fuel and Logistics Pvt. Ltd, a leading green fuel retailing and logistics company. Tata Motors had received an order to supply 150 such trucks. The first batch of vehicles was handed over today at a specially organized ceremony in the city. Deliveries of the remaining Tata Prima 5530.S LNG trucks will be subsequently carried out, in a phased manner.

A Memorandum of Understanding to supply an additional 350 units of Prima 5530.S LNG was also signed between Tata Motors and Clean Green Fuel and Logistics Pvt. Ltd.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Milan Donga, Director, Clean Green Fuel and Logistics Pvt. Ltd, said, “As a two-year old start-up, we have made significant strides in the logistics industry and remain committed to revolutionizing operations with green fuel solutions. The addition of Tata Motors’ advanced LNG tractors to our fleet marks an important step forward in making our operations greener. Tata Motors leads the way in making mobility cleaner and more sustainable while offering the lowest total cost of operations and robust after-sales service. As these new-age vehicles come equipped with Fleet Edge, Tata Motors’ state-of-the-art connected vehicle platform, we will also benefit from real-time data flows and smart analytics for optimal decision-making.”

Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Rajesh Kaul, Vice President & Business Head – Trucks, Tata Motors, said, “We are delighted to deliver the first batch of Tata Prima 5530.S LNG trucks to Clean Green Fuel and Logistics Pvt. Ltd. Their mission is to make logistics greener and smarter, and we are equally committed to the goal. Our trucks deliver impressive performance, high efficiency, and low emissions that perfectly align with their operational requirements and sustainability goals.”

The Tata Prima 5530.S LNG is powered by the fuel-efficient Cummins 6.7L Gas engine, delivering 280hp of power and 1100Nm of torque for exceptional performance. Robustly engineered, the vehicle is well suited for surface transportation and long-haul commercial operations. The premium Prima cabin enhances driver comfort, while features like Gear Shift Advisor further optimize fuel usage, improve efficiency and reduce operational costs. The Tata Prima 5530.S LNG is available in both single and dual fuel cryogenic tank options to suit distinct operational needs. Offering a range of over 1000km, the dual tank option offers an extended range and improved operational efficiency, making it ideal for long-haul operations. Furthermore, the truck comes equipped with Fleet Edge, Tata Motors’ flagship connected vehicle platform for efficient fleet management, enabling operators to further increase the uptime of vehicles and reduce the total cost of ownership.

Tata Motors is at the forefront of developing innovative mobility solutions powered by alternative fuel technologies such as battery electric, CNG, LNG, hydrogen internal combustion, and hydrogen fuel cell. The company offers a robust portfolio of alternate-fuel powered commercial vehicles across various segments, including small commercial vehicles, trucks, buses and vans.

SOURCE: Tata Motors