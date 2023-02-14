Targa Telematics expands its connected mobility solutions portfolio by integrating BMW and MINI connected fleet data

After similar agreements with important players in the automotive sector, a new partnership represents a further step in Targa Telematics’ strategy to integrate the data streams of all manufacturers

Targa Telematics – a technology company specialising in the development of IoT solutions and digital platforms for connected mobility – has signed a strategic partnership with BMW to expand its portfolio of solutions for connected mobility.

Thanks to this agreement, Targa Telematics is able to integrate a stream of connected car data also from BMW and MINI vehicles directly into its platform. This enables the company to provide its customers with an advanced suite of GDPR compliant telematics solutions, without the operational overhead of installing aftermarket hardware into the vehicles.

Following similar agreements with other manufacturers in the automotive sector, this new collaboration allows Targa Telematics to strengthen its focus on global data integration. In the automotive market, the number of hardware solutions installed on-board by car manufacturers in the latest models is significantly increasing. This is why the IT company is aiming to integrate the data streams produced by in-car systems of all manufacturers, with who it is signing various partnerships. The connected car is a crucial trend in the automotive industry and Targa Telematics is one of the leading companies in car manufacturer data.

The objective of Targa Telematics is to be able to provide fleet managers and drivers with more and more digital services, simplifying the provisioning process in vehicles.

“Car manufacturers are looking to embrace the future and are increasingly opening their connected vehicle data to third-party specialists, where expertise in data capture can then turn vehicle data into meaningful performance insights”, commented Alberto Falcione, VP Sales at Targa Telematics. “In this context, we are leveraging our proprietary ‘hardware agnostic’ platform which can collect, integrate and analyse data from every car manufacturer and simplify telematics technology, thus reducing the impact of device installation. We constantly work to innovate our smart mobility services and solutions to increase the value for our customers and concretely build the mobility of the future”.

SOURCE: Targa Telematics