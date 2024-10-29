Talke announces successful completion of Hyzon 200kW Class 8 FCEV truck Trial

Trial comes as part of TALKE’s supplier evaluation ahead of final award of grant applications which could fund a large fleet of Class 8 FCEV trucks

TALKE, a leading provider of logistics solutions for the chemical industry, today announced the successful conclusion of its two-week trial with Hyzon’s Class 8 200 kW Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) truck as part of its Houston drayage operations at TALKE USA. This marks a significant step forward in the TALKE group’s journey toward zero-emission transportation.

“This trial is a key part of TALKE’s preparations for zero-emission operations and aligns with our ongoing commitment to our global ESG program, #CraftingResponsibleLogistics,” said Richard Heath, TALKE President and CEO.

Building on the success of its 110kW trial two years ago, this new truck performed exceptionally—effortlessly hauling containers with a smooth, dynamic, and impressively quiet operation.

One of TALKE’s professional drivers, Timothy (Tim) Rivon shared, “I’ve been driving my whole life, even came out of retirement because I love it. Change can be tough, but you can’t beat the quieter ride and how smooth it drives.”

The successful trial result is part of TALKE’s preparation for potential deployment of a larger fleet of Class 8 FCEV trucks under various grant funding programs, for which Hyzon’s Class 8 200kW FCEVs are being evaluated alongside competitors.

TALKE is proud to be a leader in the development of sustainable efforts like this and look forward to contributing to a greener future.

“The success of this trial with TALKE aligns with the strong results we’ve seen across the seven other trials of our Class 8 200 kW Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) truck,” said Hyzon Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Parker Meeks. “These consistent outcomes reinforce our confidence as we move toward full commercial activation, marking an exciting step forward in deploying hydrogen fuel cell solutions at scale.”

SOURCE: Hyzon