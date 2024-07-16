Syensqo celebrates 20 years of its Laboratory of the Future

The lab is recognized for its expertise in physical chemistry and robotics

Syensqo, a science company previously part of the Solvay group, is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its Laboratory of the Future (LOF) in Bordeaux, France. Founded in 2004 in collaboration with the National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS) and the University of Bordeaux, with the support of the Aquitaine Region and local authorities, this laboratory is now a pillar of scientific and technological innovation in France.

With over 80 researchers and dynamic collaborative networks, the Laboratory of the Future stands out for its advanced research in applying physical chemistry to formulation and materials. The LOF uses artificial intelligence, automation and miniaturization approaches to accelerate innovation and explore new horizons. This allows its teams to actively contribute to bringing new technologies to market in a wide range of sectors, including agrifood, automotive, aeronautics, construction, healthcare, electronics and the environment.

“This anniversary is an opportunity to reiterate our commitment to sustainable innovation that benefits society. The Laboratory of the Future seeks to perpetuate its status as a key asset in Syensqo’s innovation and growth strategy. We aim to respond to societal challenges, contributing in particular to the development of biodegradable formulations, cutting-edge materials for new-generation batteries and hydrogen-based technological solutions to power the mobility of tomorrow.” Thomas Clérico, Director of the Laboratory of the Future at Syensqo

Over the past 20 years, the laboratory has, for example, enabled the creation of a chemical-enhanced oil recovery service, a technique used to extract more oil from underground reservoirs already in operation. In addition, its expertise in robotics and prototyping has led to the development of a business supported by 27 people located at five R&I sites across the group. The site is also leading Syensqo’s technological contribution to the Climate Impulse project, the first non-stop flight around the world in a green hydrogen-powered airplane.

The LOF joint research unit includes around twenty experts in physical chemistry of soft matter and fluidics – the largest in the group – and publishes a dozen articles a year in peer-reviewed scientific journals. Over the last 10 years, 17 theses have been successfully defended, including one chaired by Professor Ben Feringa, 2016 Nobel Laureate in Chemistry.

Syensqo prides itself on its innovation power, which is deployed across 12 research centers employing over 2,000 researchers worldwide. Three major centers and 500 researchers are located in France, making it the Group’s leading country for research.

SOURCE: Syensqo