Suzuki starts to use renewable power PPA at Suzuki Parts Center Kobe

As part of its efforts to expand the use of renewable energy, Suzuki Motor Corporation has started using electricity derived from renewable energy at the Suzuki Parts Center Kobe*1 (Nishi Ward, Kobe City, Hyogo Prefecture) by on-site PPA*2 from 20 November. This is Suzuki’s first introduction of on-site PPA.

The solar panel has a capacity of 249.6kW and a total of 141,890kWh of electricity is expected to be used annually at the Suzuki Parts Center Kobe and the dealer of Suzuki Motor Sales Hyogo Inc. located within the same site. As a result of this initiative, approximately 51% of the electricity will be replaced with electricity derived from renewable energy, which is expected to reduce CO2 emissions by approximately 60 tons per year.

Suzuki aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 based on the target date set by the Japanese government. As part of our efforts to expand the use of renewable energy, we will introduce PPA and reduce CO2 emissions.

*1 Bases established by Suzuki in 6 locations (Tomakomai, Sendai, Tokyo, Aichi, Kobe, and Fukuoka) to supply genuine parts and accessories for Suzuki automobiles in Japan.

*2 A system in which power generator installs photovoltaic power generation facility on the premise of demander at generator’s expense, owns and maintains the facility, and supplies electricity generated from the facility to demander. PPA stands for Power Purchase Agreement.

SOURCE: Suzuki