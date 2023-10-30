Suzuki September and April-September 2023 automobile production, sales, and export figures (preliminary)

Suzuki September and April-September 2023 automobile production, sales, and export figures

<September 2023>

Production

September 2023 (units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Global production 294,332 99.3% Down for the first time in three months Japan production 95,008 104.8% Up for the seventh consecutive month Overseas production 199,324 96.8% Down for the fourth consecutive month India 174,968 98.6% Down for the first time in three months Others 24,356 85.7% Down for the seventh consecutive month

*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units

*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan

Japan production: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for both domestic and exports.

Overseas production: Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in areas including India, despite increase in Hungary.

Sales

September 2023 (units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Global sales 276,910 102.2% Up for the third consecutive month Japan sales 61,644 105.6% Up for the 16th consecutive month Minivehicles 51,061 106.5% Up for sixth consecutive month Standard and

small vehicles 10,583 101.3% Up for the 16th consecutive month Overseas sales 215,266 101.3% Up for the third consecutive month India 153,106 101.5% Up for the sixth consecutive month Others 62,160 100.7% Up for the second consecutive month

*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.

*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.

*India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.

Japan sales: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales of both minivehicles and standard and small vehicles.

Overseas sales: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales in areas including India and Europe.

Exports

September 2023 (units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Exports 23,465 108.7% Up for the first time in six months

*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.

Increased year-on-year owing to increase in export to areas including Europe.

<April – September 2023>

Production

Apr.–Sept.

2023

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year

Trends Jan.–Sept.

2023

(units) Year-on-Year Global production 1,603,275 99.9% Down for the first time in three years 2,435,989 101.5% Japan production 472,155 104.8% Up for the second consecutive year 720,925 108.4% Overseas production 1,131,120 97.9% Down for the first time in three years 1,715,064 98.9% India 989,271 100.1% Up for the third consecutive year 1,489,136 100.4% Others 141,849 85.2% Down for the first time in three years 225,928 89.6%

*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units

*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan

Japan production: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for domestic market.

Overseas production: Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in areas including Pakistan, despite record-high production in India.

Sales

Apr.–Sept.

2023

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year

Trends Jan.–Sept.

2023

(units) Year-on-Year Global sales 1,535,057 104.9% Up for the third consecutive year 2,325,220 104.7% Japan sales 312,678 110.2% Up for the second consecutive year 493,938 112.1% Minivehicles 257,628 108.6% Up for the second consecutive year 402,273 109.5% Standard and

small vehicles 55,050 118.2% Up for the second consecutive year 91,665 125.2% Overseas sales 1,222,379 103.6% Up for the third consecutive year 1,831,282 102.8% India 888,603 109.2% Up for the third consecutive year 1,327,580 108.7% Others 333,776 91.3% Down for the second consecutive year 503,702 90.1%

*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.

*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.

*India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.

Japan sales: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales of both minivehicles and standard and small vehicles.

Overseas sales: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in areas including India and Europe.

Exports

Apr.–Sept.

2023

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year

Trends Jan.–Sept.

2023

(units) Year-on-Year Exports 103,297 86.8% Down for the first time in four years 167,658 98.8%

*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.

Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in CKD, despite increase in CBU.

SOURCE: Suzuki