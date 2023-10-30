Suzuki September and April-September 2023 automobile production, sales, and export figures (preliminary)

Suzuki September and April-September 2023 automobile production, sales, and export figures

<September 2023>

Production

September 2023 (units)Year-on-YearYear-on-Year Trends
Global production294,33299.3%Down for the first time in three months
Japan production95,008104.8%Up for the seventh consecutive month
Overseas production199,32496.8%Down for the fourth consecutive month
India174,96898.6%Down for the first time in three months
Others24,35685.7%Down for the seventh consecutive month

*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan

  • Japan production: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for both domestic and exports.
  • Overseas production: Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in areas including India, despite increase in Hungary.

Sales

September 2023 (units)Year-on-YearYear-on-Year Trends
Global sales276,910102.2%Up for the third consecutive month
Japan sales61,644105.6%Up for the 16th consecutive month
Minivehicles51,061106.5%Up for sixth consecutive month
Standard and
small vehicles		10,583101.3%Up for the 16th consecutive month
Overseas sales215,266101.3%Up for the third consecutive month
India153,106101.5%Up for the sixth consecutive month
Others62,160100.7%Up for the second consecutive month

*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
*India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.

  • Japan sales: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales of both minivehicles and standard and small vehicles.
  • Overseas sales: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales in areas including India and Europe.

Exports

September 2023 (units)Year-on-YearYear-on-Year Trends
Exports23,465108.7%Up for the first time in six months

*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.

  • Increased year-on-year owing to increase in export to areas including Europe.

<April – September 2023>

Production

Apr.–Sept.
2023
(units)		Year-on-YearYear-on-Year
Trends		Jan.–Sept.
2023
(units)		Year-on-Year
Global production1,603,27599.9%Down for the first time in three years2,435,989101.5%
Japan production472,155104.8%Up for the second consecutive year720,925108.4%
Overseas production1,131,12097.9%Down for the first time in three years1,715,06498.9%
India989,271100.1%Up for the third consecutive year1,489,136100.4%
Others141,84985.2%Down for the first time in three years225,92889.6%

*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan

  • Japan production: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for domestic market.
  • Overseas production: Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in areas including Pakistan, despite record-high production in India.

Sales

Apr.–Sept.
2023
(units)		Year-on-YearYear-on-Year
Trends		Jan.–Sept.
2023
(units)		Year-on-Year
Global sales1,535,057104.9%Up for the third consecutive year2,325,220104.7%
Japan sales312,678110.2%Up for the second consecutive year493,938112.1%
Minivehicles257,628108.6%Up for the second consecutive year402,273109.5%
Standard and
small vehicles		55,050118.2%Up for the second consecutive year91,665125.2%
Overseas sales1,222,379103.6%Up for the third consecutive year1,831,282102.8%
India888,603109.2%Up for the third consecutive year1,327,580108.7%
Others333,77691.3%Down for the second consecutive year503,70290.1%

*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
*India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.

  • Japan sales: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales of both minivehicles and standard and small vehicles.
  • Overseas sales: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in areas including India and Europe.

Exports

Apr.–Sept.
2023
(units)		Year-on-YearYear-on-Year
Trends		Jan.–Sept.
2023
(units)		Year-on-Year
Exports103,29786.8%Down for the first time in four years167,65898.8%

*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.

  • Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in CKD, despite increase in CBU.

SOURCE: Suzuki

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here