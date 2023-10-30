Suzuki September and April-September 2023 automobile production, sales, and export figures (preliminary)

<September 2023>
Production
|September 2023 (units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Global production
|294,332
|99.3%
|Down for the first time in three months
|Japan production
|95,008
|104.8%
|Up for the seventh consecutive month
|Overseas production
|199,324
|96.8%
|Down for the fourth consecutive month
|India
|174,968
|98.6%
|Down for the first time in three months
|Others
|24,356
|85.7%
|Down for the seventh consecutive month
*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
- Japan production: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for both domestic and exports.
- Overseas production: Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in areas including India, despite increase in Hungary.
Sales
|September 2023 (units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Global sales
|276,910
|102.2%
|Up for the third consecutive month
|Japan sales
|61,644
|105.6%
|Up for the 16th consecutive month
|Minivehicles
|51,061
|106.5%
|Up for sixth consecutive month
|Standard and
small vehicles
|10,583
|101.3%
|Up for the 16th consecutive month
|Overseas sales
|215,266
|101.3%
|Up for the third consecutive month
|India
|153,106
|101.5%
|Up for the sixth consecutive month
|Others
|62,160
|100.7%
|Up for the second consecutive month
*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
*India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.
- Japan sales: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales of both minivehicles and standard and small vehicles.
- Overseas sales: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales in areas including India and Europe.
Exports
|September 2023 (units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Exports
|23,465
|108.7%
|Up for the first time in six months
*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
- Increased year-on-year owing to increase in export to areas including Europe.
<April – September 2023>
Production
|Apr.–Sept.
2023
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year
Trends
|Jan.–Sept.
2023
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global production
|1,603,275
|99.9%
|Down for the first time in three years
|2,435,989
|101.5%
|Japan production
|472,155
|104.8%
|Up for the second consecutive year
|720,925
|108.4%
|Overseas production
|1,131,120
|97.9%
|Down for the first time in three years
|1,715,064
|98.9%
|India
|989,271
|100.1%
|Up for the third consecutive year
|1,489,136
|100.4%
|Others
|141,849
|85.2%
|Down for the first time in three years
|225,928
|89.6%
*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
- Japan production: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for domestic market.
- Overseas production: Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in areas including Pakistan, despite record-high production in India.
Sales
|Apr.–Sept.
2023
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year
Trends
|Jan.–Sept.
2023
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global sales
|1,535,057
|104.9%
|Up for the third consecutive year
|2,325,220
|104.7%
|Japan sales
|312,678
|110.2%
|Up for the second consecutive year
|493,938
|112.1%
|Minivehicles
|257,628
|108.6%
|Up for the second consecutive year
|402,273
|109.5%
|Standard and
small vehicles
|55,050
|118.2%
|Up for the second consecutive year
|91,665
|125.2%
|Overseas sales
|1,222,379
|103.6%
|Up for the third consecutive year
|1,831,282
|102.8%
|India
|888,603
|109.2%
|Up for the third consecutive year
|1,327,580
|108.7%
|Others
|333,776
|91.3%
|Down for the second consecutive year
|503,702
|90.1%
*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
*India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.
- Japan sales: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales of both minivehicles and standard and small vehicles.
- Overseas sales: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in areas including India and Europe.
Exports
|Apr.–Sept.
2023
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year
Trends
|Jan.–Sept.
2023
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Exports
|103,297
|86.8%
|Down for the first time in four years
|167,658
|98.8%
*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
- Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in CKD, despite increase in CBU.
SOURCE: Suzuki