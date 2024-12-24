Suzuki promotes to solve social issues by utilizing versatile micro e-Mobility Platform concept

Suzuki R&D Center India Private Limited (hereinafter, SRDI), a subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation (hereinafter, Suzuki) in India, signed an MoU with the International Automobile Centre of Excellence (hereinafter, iACE) on “Project VmeM (Versatile micro e-Mobility)”

Suzuki R&D Center India Private Limited (hereinafter, SRDI), a subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation (hereinafter, Suzuki) in India, signed an MoU with the International Automobile Centre of Excellence (hereinafter, iACE) on “Project VmeM (Versatile micro e-Mobility)”. The project aims to solve social Issues by utilizing Suzuki’s Versatile micro e-Mobility Platform concept.

The MoU was signed by iACE Chairman and Gujarat Industries Commissioner Sandip J. Sagale, and SRDI Executive Director Mayur Shah. The MoU signing ceremony was held in the presence of Chief Minister of State of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel, Governor of Shizuoka Prefecture Yasutomo Suzuki, Mayor of Ahmedabad Pratibhaben Rakeshkumar Jain, Mayor of Hamamatsu Yusuke Nakano, and Suzuki President Toshihiro Suzuki.

iACE is an educational and innovation institution based in Gujarat that promotes the training and skills development of students and industry professionals. Based on the Versatile micro e-Mobility Platform concept, which utilizes Suzuki’s expertise in vehicle manufacturing technologies, the project will combine it with cutting-edge technologies of startups. Through this, the project aims to explore new ways of utilization and create sustainable businesses that contribute to solving social issues in India.

Suzuki will pursue new potentials of Versatile micro e-Mobility Platform concept through “Project VmeM”, while continuing to contribute to the development of local communities and a sustainable future as a “lifestyle infrastructure company”.

