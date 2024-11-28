Suzuki October 2024 automobile production, sales, and export figures

Production
|October
2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–Oct.
2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Apr.–Oct.
2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global production
|287,423
|96.7%
|Down for the fifth consecutive month
|2,776,521
|101.6%
|1,903,696
|100.2%
|Japan production
|92,676
|97.1%
|Down for the third consecutive month
|861,084
|105.5%
|597,101
|105.3%
|Overseas production
|194,747
|96.6%
|Down for the fifth consecutive month
|1,915,437
|99.9%
|1,306,595
|98.0%
|India
|177,237
|100.5%
|Up for the first time in two months
|1,736,626
|104.3%
|1,187,096
|101.8%
|Others
|17,510
|69.4%
|Down for the 20th consecutive month
|178,811
|71.2%
|119,499
|71.5%
*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
- Japan production: Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production for the overseas market, despite increase in production for the domestic market.
- Overseas production: Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production in countries such as Hungary, Indonesia, etc.
Sales
|October
2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–Oct.
2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Apr.–Oct.
2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global sales
|286,282
|100.9%
|Up for the first time in four months
|2,737,169
|104.9%
|1,851,983
|101.8%
|Japan sales
|60,460
|111.0%
|Up for the tenth consecutive month
|608,584
|111.0%
|403,477
|109.9%
|Minivehicles
|49,089
|109.1%
|Up for the tenth consecutive month
|498,034
|111.4%
|332,845
|110.0%
|Standard and
small vehicles
|11,371
|119.8%
|Up for the second consecutive month
|110,550
|109.3%
|70,632
|109.4%
|Overseas sales
|225,822
|98.5%
|Down for the fourth consecutive month
|2,128,585
|103.3%
|1,448,506
|99.8%
|India
|163,130
|94.9%
|Down for the fourth consecutive month
|1,514,116
|101.0%
|1,024,175
|96.6%
|Others
|62,692
|109.3%
|Up for the first time in three months
|614,469
|109.5%
|424,331
|108.4%
*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
*India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.
- Global sales: Record high global sales for October owing to record high Japan sales for October.
- Japan sales: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales of both mini vehicles and standard and small vehicles. Japan sales and standard and small vehicle sales marked record high for October.
- Overseas sales: Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in sales in India and Europe, despite increase in sales in Pakistan and the Middle East.
Exports
|October
2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–Oct.
2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Apr.–Oct.
2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Exports
|19,064
|72.9%
|Down for the first time in two months
|200,851
|103.6%
|137,279
|106.0%
*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
- Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in exports to Europe, etc.
*The figures shown are preliminary.
SOURCE: Suzuki