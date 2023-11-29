Suzuki October 2023 automobile production, sales, and export figures (Preliminary)

Production
|October
2023
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–Oct.
2023
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Apr.–Oct.
2023
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global production
|297,112
|111.1%
|Up for the first time in two months
|2,733,101
|102.5%
|1,900,387
|101.5%
|Japan production
|95,443
|114.6%
|Up for the eighth consecutive month
|816,368
|109.1%
|567,598
|106.3%
|Overseas production
|201,669
|109.6%
|Up for the first time in five months
|1,916,733
|99.9%
|1,332,789
|99.5%
|India
|176,394
|113.0%
|Up for the first time in two months
|1,665,530
|101.6%
|1,165,665
|101.9%
|Others
|25,275
|90.2%
|Down for the eighth consecutive month
|251,203
|89.7%
|167,124
|85.9%
*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
- Japan production:
Increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for the domestic and overseas market.
- Overseas production:
Increased year-on-year owing to increase in production in countries such as India, etc.
Sales
|October
2023
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–Oct.
2023
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Apr.–Oct.
2023
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global sales
|283,736
|111.3%
|Up for the fourth consecutive month
|2,609,181
|105.4%
|1,819,018
|105.9%
|Japan sales
|54,485
|100.5%
|Up for the 17th consecutive month
|548,423
|110.9%
|367,163
|108.7%
|Minivehicles
|44,992
|99.7%
|Down for the first time in seven months
|447,265
|108.5%
|302,620
|107.2%
|Standard and
small vehicles
|9,493
|104.5%
|Up for the 17th consecutive month
|101,158
|122.9%
|64,543
|116.0%
|Overseas sales
|229,251
|114.2%
|Up for the fourth consecutive month
|2,060,758
|104.0%
|1,451,855
|105.2%
|India
|171,941
|120.0%
|Up for the seventh consecutive month
|1,499,521
|109.9%
|1,060,544
|110.8%
|Others
|57,310
|99.8%
|Down for the first time in three months
|561,237
|91.0%
|391,311
|92.5%
*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
*India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.
- Global sales:
Record high sales for October owing to increase in sales in domestic and overseas markets.
- Japan sales:
Increased year-on-year owing to record high sales of standard and small vehicles for October.
- Overseas sales:
Increased year-on-year owing to record high sales for October in the overseas market, led by the record high sales for a single month in India.
Exports
|October
2023
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–Oct.
2023
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Apr.–Oct.
2023
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Exports
|26,165
|147.0%
|Up for the second consecutive month
|193,823
|103.4%
|129,462
|94.6%
*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
- Increased year-on-year owing to increase in exports to Europe, etc.
SOURCE: Suzuki