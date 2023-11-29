Suzuki October 2023 automobile production, sales, and export figures (Preliminary)

Production

October
2023
(units)		Year-on-YearYear-on-Year TrendsJan.–Oct.
2023
(units)		Year-on-YearApr.–Oct.
2023
(units)		Year-on-Year
Global production297,112111.1%Up for the first time in two months2,733,101102.5%1,900,387101.5%
Japan production95,443114.6%Up for the eighth consecutive month816,368109.1%567,598106.3%
Overseas production201,669109.6%Up for the first time in five months1,916,73399.9%1,332,78999.5%
India176,394113.0%Up for the first time in two months1,665,530101.6%1,165,665101.9%
Others25,27590.2%Down for the eighth consecutive month251,20389.7%167,12485.9%

*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan

  • Japan production:
    Increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for the domestic and overseas market.
  • Overseas production:
    Increased year-on-year owing to increase in production in countries such as India, etc.

Sales

October
2023
(units)		Year-on-YearYear-on-Year TrendsJan.–Oct.
2023
(units)		Year-on-YearApr.–Oct.
2023
(units)		Year-on-Year
Global sales283,736111.3%Up for the fourth consecutive month2,609,181105.4%1,819,018105.9%
Japan sales54,485100.5%Up for the 17th consecutive month548,423110.9%367,163108.7%
Minivehicles44,99299.7%Down for the first time in seven months447,265108.5%302,620107.2%
Standard and
small vehicles		9,493104.5%Up for the 17th consecutive month101,158122.9%64,543116.0%
Overseas sales229,251114.2%Up for the fourth consecutive month2,060,758104.0%1,451,855105.2%
India171,941120.0%Up for the seventh consecutive month1,499,521109.9%1,060,544110.8%
Others57,31099.8%Down for the first time in three months561,23791.0%391,31192.5%

*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
*India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.

  • Global sales:
    Record high sales for October owing to increase in sales in domestic and overseas markets.
  • Japan sales:
    Increased year-on-year owing to record high sales of standard and small vehicles for October.
  • Overseas sales:
    Increased year-on-year owing to record high sales for October in the overseas market, led by the record high sales for a single month in India.

Exports

October
2023
(units)		Year-on-YearYear-on-Year TrendsJan.–Oct.
2023
(units)		Year-on-YearApr.–Oct.
2023
(units)		Year-on-Year
Exports26,165147.0%Up for the second consecutive month193,823103.4%129,46294.6%

*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.

  • Increased year-on-year owing to increase in exports to Europe, etc.

SOURCE: Suzuki

