Suzuki October 2023 automobile production, sales, and export figures (Preliminary)

October

2023

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–Oct.

2023

(units) Year-on-Year Apr.–Oct.

2023

(units) Year-on-Year Global sales 283,736 111.3% Up for the fourth consecutive month 2,609,181 105.4% 1,819,018 105.9% Japan sales 54,485 100.5% Up for the 17th consecutive month 548,423 110.9% 367,163 108.7% Minivehicles 44,992 99.7% Down for the first time in seven months 447,265 108.5% 302,620 107.2% Standard and

small vehicles 9,493 104.5% Up for the 17th consecutive month 101,158 122.9% 64,543 116.0% Overseas sales 229,251 114.2% Up for the fourth consecutive month 2,060,758 104.0% 1,451,855 105.2% India 171,941 120.0% Up for the seventh consecutive month 1,499,521 109.9% 1,060,544 110.8% Others 57,310 99.8% Down for the first time in three months 561,237 91.0% 391,311 92.5%

*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.

*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.

*India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.

Global sales:

Record high sales for October owing to increase in sales in domestic and overseas markets.

Increased year-on-year owing to record high sales of standard and small vehicles for October.

Increased year-on-year owing to record high sales for October in the overseas market, led by the record high sales for a single month in India.

Exports

October

2023

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–Oct.

2023

(units) Year-on-Year Apr.–Oct.

2023

(units) Year-on-Year Exports 26,165 147.0% Up for the second consecutive month 193,823 103.4% 129,462 94.6%

*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.

Increased year-on-year owing to increase in exports to Europe, etc.

SOURCE: Suzuki