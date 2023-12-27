Suzuki November 2023 automobile production, sales, and export figures

Production

Nov.
2023
(units)		Year-on-YearYear-on-Year TrendsJan.–Nov.
2023
(units)		Year-on-YearApr.–Nov.
2023
(units)		Year-on-Year
Global production262,79996.8%Down for the first time in two months2,995,900101.9%2,163,186100.9%
Japan production90,896102.9%Up for the ninth consecutive month907,264108.4%658,494105.8%
Overseas production171,90393.8%Down for the first time in two months2,088,63699.4%1,504,69298.9%
India147,72996.8%Down for the first time in two months1,813,259101.2%1,313,394101.3%
Others24,17478.9%Down for the ninth consecutive month275,37788.6%191,29885.0%

*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan

  • Japan production:
    Increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for the overseas market.
  • Overseas production:
    Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production in countries such as India, etc., despite increase in Hungary.

Sales

Nov.
2023
(units)		Year-on-YearYear-on-Year TrendsJan.–Nov.
2023
(units)		Year-on-YearApr.–Nov.
2023
(units)		Year-on-Year
Global sales250,24595.3%Down for the first time in five months2,859,437104.4%2,069,274104.5%
Japan sales55,36295.2%Down for the first time in 18 months603,785109.2%422,525106.7%
Minivehicles46,26795.6%Down for the second consecutive month493,532107.1%348,887105.5%
Standard and
small vehicles		9,09593.2%Down for the first time in 18 months110,253119.8%73,638112.6%
Overseas sales194,88395.4%Down for the first time in five months2,255,652103.2%1,646,749103.9%
India136,667101.2%Up for the eighth consecutive month1,636,188109.1%1,197,211109.6%
Others58,21684.0%Down for the second consecutive month619,46490.3%449,53891.3%

*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
*India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.

  • Japan sales:
    Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in sales of both mini vehicles and standard and small vehicles.
  • Overseas sales:
    Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in sales in Pakistan, despite increase in India and Europe.

Exports

Nov.
2023
(units)		Year-on-YearYear-on-Year TrendsJan.–Nov.
2023
(units)		Year-on-YearApr.–Nov.
2023
(units)		Year-on-Year
Exports20,634109.2%Up for the third consecutive month214,457103.9%150,09696.4%

*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.

  • Increased year-on-year owing to increase in exports to Europe, etc.

*The figures shown are preliminary.

SOURCE: Suzuki

