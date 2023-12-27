Suzuki November 2023 automobile production, sales, and export figures

Production
|Nov.
2023
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–Nov.
2023
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Apr.–Nov.
2023
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global production
|262,799
|96.8%
|Down for the first time in two months
|2,995,900
|101.9%
|2,163,186
|100.9%
|Japan production
|90,896
|102.9%
|Up for the ninth consecutive month
|907,264
|108.4%
|658,494
|105.8%
|Overseas production
|171,903
|93.8%
|Down for the first time in two months
|2,088,636
|99.4%
|1,504,692
|98.9%
|India
|147,729
|96.8%
|Down for the first time in two months
|1,813,259
|101.2%
|1,313,394
|101.3%
|Others
|24,174
|78.9%
|Down for the ninth consecutive month
|275,377
|88.6%
|191,298
|85.0%
*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
- Japan production:
Increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for the overseas market.
- Overseas production:
Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production in countries such as India, etc., despite increase in Hungary.
Sales
|Nov.
2023
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–Nov.
2023
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Apr.–Nov.
2023
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global sales
|250,245
|95.3%
|Down for the first time in five months
|2,859,437
|104.4%
|2,069,274
|104.5%
|Japan sales
|55,362
|95.2%
|Down for the first time in 18 months
|603,785
|109.2%
|422,525
|106.7%
|Minivehicles
|46,267
|95.6%
|Down for the second consecutive month
|493,532
|107.1%
|348,887
|105.5%
|Standard and
small vehicles
|9,095
|93.2%
|Down for the first time in 18 months
|110,253
|119.8%
|73,638
|112.6%
|Overseas sales
|194,883
|95.4%
|Down for the first time in five months
|2,255,652
|103.2%
|1,646,749
|103.9%
|India
|136,667
|101.2%
|Up for the eighth consecutive month
|1,636,188
|109.1%
|1,197,211
|109.6%
|Others
|58,216
|84.0%
|Down for the second consecutive month
|619,464
|90.3%
|449,538
|91.3%
*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
*India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.
- Japan sales:
Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in sales of both mini vehicles and standard and small vehicles.
- Overseas sales:
Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in sales in Pakistan, despite increase in India and Europe.
Exports
|Nov.
2023
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–Nov.
2023
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Apr.–Nov.
2023
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Exports
|20,634
|109.2%
|Up for the third consecutive month
|214,457
|103.9%
|150,096
|96.4%
*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
- Increased year-on-year owing to increase in exports to Europe, etc.
*The figures shown are preliminary.
SOURCE: Suzuki