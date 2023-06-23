Suzuki: Notice regarding appointment of Representative Directors and members of the Board of Directors

Suzuki Motor Corporation has assigned members of the Board of Directors at the 157th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held today and subsequently appointed Representative Directors and Directors with special titles at the Board of Directors Meeting.
1. Board of Directors (8 members)
|Name
|Title and Operational Responsibility
|Toshihiro Suzuki
|Representative Director and President
(Chairman of the Board of Directors)
|Naomi Ishii
(Newly-appointed)
|Representative Director and Executive Vice President
|Masahiko Nagao
|Director and Senior Managing Officer
|Toshiaki Suzuki
|Director and Senior Managing Officer
|Kinji Saito
|Director and Senior Managing Officer
|Hideaki Domichi
|Director*
|Shun Egusa
|Director*
|Naoko Takahashi
(Newly-appointed)
|Director*
*Outside Director
2. Retiring Directors (2 members)
|Name
|After retirement
|Osamu Honda
|Councilor (part-time)
|Yukihiro Yamashita
|Senior Managing Officer
based in Maruti Suzuki India Limited,
and Chairman, Suzuki R&D Center India Private Limited
SOURCE: Suzuki