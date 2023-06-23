Suzuki: Notice regarding appointment of Representative Directors and members of the Board of Directors

Suzuki Motor Corporation has assigned members of the Board of Directors at the 157th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held today and subsequently appointed Representative Directors and Directors with special titles at the Board of Directors Meeting.

1. Board of Directors (8 members)

NameTitle and Operational Responsibility
Toshihiro SuzukiRepresentative Director and President
(Chairman of the Board of Directors)
Naomi Ishii
(Newly-appointed)		Representative Director and Executive Vice President
Masahiko NagaoDirector and Senior Managing Officer
Toshiaki SuzukiDirector and Senior Managing Officer
Kinji SaitoDirector and Senior Managing Officer
Hideaki DomichiDirector*
Shun EgusaDirector*
Naoko Takahashi
(Newly-appointed)		Director*

*Outside Director

2. Retiring Directors (2 members)

NameAfter retirement
Osamu HondaCouncilor (part-time)
Yukihiro YamashitaSenior Managing Officer
based in Maruti Suzuki India Limited,
and Chairman, Suzuki R&D Center India Private Limited

SOURCE: Suzuki 

