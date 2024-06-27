Suzuki May 2024 automobile production, sales, and export figures

Production
|May
2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–May
2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Apr.–May
2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global production
|294,386
|108.3%
|Up for the fifth consecutive month
|1,441,352
|107.4%
|568,527
|111.6%
|Japan production
|83,157
|127.5%
|Up for the fourth consecutive month
|433,808
|112.0%
|169,825
|122.6%
|Overseas production
|211,229
|102.2%
|Up for the fifth consecutive month
|1,007,544
|105.5%
|398,702
|107.5%
|India
|193,138
|107.2%
|Up for the fifth consecutive month
|912,272
|110.6%
|362,742
|111.5%
|Others
|18,091
|68.3%
|Down for the 15th consecutive month
|95,272
|73.4%
|35,960
|78.8%
*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
- Japan production: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for both domestic market and export.
- Overseas production:Increased year-on-year owing to record high production for May in India.
Sales
|May
2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–May
2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Apr.–May
2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global sales
|264,775
|106.2%
|Up for the fifth consecutive month
|1,408,881
|110.5%
|523,782
|108.0%
|Japan sales
|55,546
|120.5%
|Up for the fifth consecutive month
|316,508
|114.8%
|111,401
|117.9%
|Minivehicles
|46,238
|122.6%
|Up for the fifth consecutive month
|257,020
|116.0%
|91,831
|119.3%
|Standard and
small vehicles
|9,308
|111.0%
|Up for the fifth consecutive month
|59,488
|109.9%
|19,570
|111.9%
|Overseas sales
|209,229
|103.0%
|Up for the fifth consecutive month
|1,092,373
|109.3%
|412,381
|105.6%
|India
|146,694
|100.1%
|Up for the fifth consecutive month
|777,083
|107.2%
|287,142
|100.4%
|Others
|62,535
|110.6%
|Up for the fifth consecutive month
|315,290
|114.9%
|125,239
|120.0%
*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
*India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.
- Japan sales: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in both minivehicle and standard and small vehicle sales.
- Overseas sales: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales in Europe, Middle East, etc.
Exports
|May
2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–May
2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Apr.–May
2024
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Exports
|17,036
|127.6%
|Up for the second consecutive month
|103,393
|110.6%
|39,821
|136.7%
*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
- Increased year-on-year owing to increase in CKD exports.
*The figures shown are preliminary.
SOURCE: Suzuki