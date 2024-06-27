Suzuki May 2024 automobile production, sales, and export figures

Production May 2024 (units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–May 2024 (units) Year-on-Year Apr.–May 2024 (units) Year-on-Year Global production 294,386 108.3% Up for the fifth consecutive month 1,441,352 107.4% 568,527 111.6% Japan production 83,157 127.5% Up for the fourth consecutive month 433,808 112.0% 169,825 122.6% Overseas production 211,229 102.2% Up for the fifth consecutive month 1,007,544 105.5% … Continued

(units) Year-on-Year Global production 294,386 108.3% Up for the fifth consecutive month 1,441,352 107.4% 568,527 111.6% Japan production 83,157 127.5% Up for the fourth consecutive month 433,808 112.0% 169,825 122.6% Overseas production 211,229 102.2% Up for the fifth consecutive month 1,007,544 105.5% 398,702 107.5% India 193,138 107.2% Up for the fifth consecutive month 912,272 110.6% 362,742 111.5% Others 18,091 68.3% Down for the 15th consecutive month 95,272 73.4% 35,960 78.8%

*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units

*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan

Japan production: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for both domestic market and export.

Overseas production:Increased year-on-year owing to record high production for May in India.

(units) Year-on-Year Global sales 264,775 106.2% Up for the fifth consecutive month 1,408,881 110.5% 523,782 108.0% Japan sales 55,546 120.5% Up for the fifth consecutive month 316,508 114.8% 111,401 117.9% Minivehicles 46,238 122.6% Up for the fifth consecutive month 257,020 116.0% 91,831 119.3% Standard and

small vehicles 9,308 111.0% Up for the fifth consecutive month 59,488 109.9% 19,570 111.9% Overseas sales 209,229 103.0% Up for the fifth consecutive month 1,092,373 109.3% 412,381 105.6% India 146,694 100.1% Up for the fifth consecutive month 777,083 107.2% 287,142 100.4% Others 62,535 110.6% Up for the fifth consecutive month 315,290 114.9% 125,239 120.0%

*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.

*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.

*India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.

Japan sales: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in both minivehicle and standard and small vehicle sales.

Overseas sales: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales in Europe, Middle East, etc.

(units) Year-on-Year Exports 17,036 127.6% Up for the second consecutive month 103,393 110.6% 39,821 136.7%

*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.

Increased year-on-year owing to increase in CKD exports.

*The figures shown are preliminary.

SOURCE: Suzuki