Suzuki launches the all-new Jimny Nomade 4WD compact car in Japan

Suzuki Motor Corporation will launch the all-new Jimny Nomade on 3 April 2025 in Japan



All-New Jimny Nomade 4WD compact car

Suzuki Motor Corporation will launch the All-New Jimny Nomade on 3 April 2025 in Japan. This is the first five-door model in the Jimny, a series which features the functions and driving performance of full-fledged four-wheel drive vehicles.

The new Jimny Nomade is a model based on the concept of “a five-door compact cross-country 4×4 with authentic rough-road driving ability.” While maintaining the rough-road driving ability that is the most attractive feature of the Jimny series, it has realized enhanced access and comfortable seats for four adults by adopting rear doors and extending the wheelbase.

The styling design features a five-slot front grille, which is the symbol of Jimny, decorated with gun-metallic paint and a plated frame to express a sense of quality. In addition, it comes with a lineup of six colors, including new colors for the Jimny series such as Sizzling Red Metallic, which has a vivid pearl red texture and gives an energetic and active impression, and Celestial Blue Pearl Metallic, which gives a feeling of high quality.

Compared to the Jimny packaging, the overall length and wheelbase have been extended, and the rear-seat occupant’s seating position has been moved to the rear, which has enabled the rear-seat occupant to get in and out easier and ride more comfortably. Also, the luggage capacity has been expanded for more convenience.

In terms of driving performance, the ladder frame, a feature of the Jimny series, has been newly developed for the Jimny Nomade to ensure the rigidity necessary for increased weight. In addition, the body configuration of the FR layout, part-time 4WD with low range transfer gear and 3-link rigid axle suspension have been inherited. The extension of the wheelbase provides high straight-line stability and maneuverability.

Safety equipment has been enhanced to include the Dual Camera Brake Support collision mitigation braking as standard equipment and the adaptive cruise control*.

*Adopted for 4AT models only.

SOURCE: Suzuki