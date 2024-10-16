Suzuki launches the all-new Fronx compact SUV in Japan

Suzuki Motor Corporation has launched the all-new compact SUV Fronx in Japan on 16 October

Suzuki Motor Corporation has launched the all-new compact SUV Fronx in Japan on 16 October.

The all-new Fronx is a compact SUV of a new genre, based on the concept of an easy-to-handle coupe style SUV. It has a strong, high-quality and sophisticated styling design, along with ease of handling and a comfortable interior.

The exterior features a sleek coupe style with a front styling expressing powerfulness and strong presence and double fenders to create a unique design even in a city full of cars. The interior is decorated with a Black x Bordeaux color scheme and a bright silver paint to produce the strong SUV character while giving it a sporty, luxurious feel.

The packaging has a body size of 3,995mm x 1,765mm x 1,550mm (L x W x H) with a minimum turning radius of 4.8m, making it easy to handle in daily life while ensuring ample legroom in the rear seat. In addition, the use of a high-metered dash inner silencer and sound-insulating walls enhances the quietness of the cabin, creating a quiet, conversation-friendly interior. Comfort functions such as memory navigation featuring smartphone linkage, electric parking brake, and wireless charger are also standard features.

The combination of 1.5L K15C engine, mild hybrid, and 6-speed automatic transmission provides smooth and sporty driving in addition to powerful acceleration. In addition, 4WD variant has been introduced exclusively in Japan.

Safety features include the latest preventative safety technologies such as Dual Sensor Brake Support II, adaptive cruise control (with full speed following and stop support), and lane keep assist.

SOURCE: Suzuki