Suzuki June and January to June 2023 automobile production, sales, and export figures (preliminary)

<June>
Production
|June
2023
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year
Trends
|Global production
|244,484
|95.5%
|Down for the first time in two months
|Japan production
|80,490
|100.8%
|Up for the fourth consecutive month
|Overseas production
|163,994
|93.0%
|Down for the first time in two months
|India
|137,045
|95.0%
|Down for the first time in two months
|Others
|26,949
|84.3%
|Down for the fourth consecutive month
- *Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
- *Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
- Japan production: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for the domestic market.
- Overseas production: Decreased year-on-year owing to decreased production in India etc.
Sales
|June 2023
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Global sales
|247,009
|99.9%
|Down for the first time in three months
|Japan sales
|53,731
|108.6%
|Up for the 13th consecutive month
|Mini vehicles
|44,329
|107.1%
|Up for the third consecutive month
|Standard and
small vehicles
|9,402
|116.5%
|Up for the 13th consecutive month
|Overseas sales
|193,278
|97.8%
|Down for the first time in two months
|India
|136,019
|108.2%
|Up for the third consecutive month
|Others
|57,259
|79.7%
|Down for the seventh consecutive month
- *Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
- *Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
- *India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.
- Japan sales: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in both mini vehicle and standard and small vehicle sales.
- Overseas sales: Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in sales in markets including Pakistan, despite record high sales for June in India.
Exports
|June 2023
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Exports
|18,754
|85.8%
|Down for the third consecutive month
- *Export units: CBU and CKD units exported from Japan.
- Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in CKD exports, despite increase in CBU exports.
<January to June 2023>
Production
|Jan. – June 2023
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Apr. – June 2023
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global production
|1,586,771
|102.0%
|Up for the third consecutive period
|754,057
|99.1%
|Japan production
|467,907
|110.4%
|Up for the first time in two periods
|219,137
|104.6%
|Overseas production
|1,118,864
|98.9%
|Down for the first time in three periods
|534,920
|97.0%
|India
|962,200
|100.2%
|Up for the third consecutive period
|462,335
|99.1%
|Others
|156,664
|91.8%
|Down for the first time in three periods
|72,585
|85.3%
- *Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
- *Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
- Japan production:
Increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for domestic market.
- Overseas production:
Decreased year-on-year owing to decreased production in countries including Pakistan, despite increase in production in India, etc.
Sales
|Jan. – June 2023
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Apr. – June 2023
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global sales
|1,522,159
|103.7%
|Up for the third consecutive period
|731,996
|103.0%
|Japan sales
|329,466
|113.5%
|Up for the first time in two periods
|148,206
|111.1%
|Mini vehicles
|265,954
|109.5%
|Up for the first time in two periods
|121,309
|107.6%
|Standard and
small vehicles
|63,512
|134.0%
|Up for the first time in two periods
|26,897
|129.6%
|Overseas sales
|1,192,693
|101.2%
|Up for the third consecutive period
|583,790
|101.2%
|India
|861,111
|109.3%
|Up for the third consecutive period
|422,134
|111.1%
|Others
|331,582
|84.9%
|Down for the first time in three periods
|161,656
|82.1%
- *Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
- *Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
- *India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.
- Japan sales: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in both mini vehicle and standard and small vehicle sales.
- Overseas sales: Increased year-on-year owing to increased production in India etc.
Exports
|Jan. – June 2023
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Apr. – June 2023
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Exports
|112,255
|102.1%
|Up for the third consecutive period
|47,894
|80.8%
- *Export units: CBU and CKD units exported from Japan.
- Increased year-on-year owing to increased CBU exports to regions including Europe.
SOURCE: Suzuki