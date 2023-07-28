Suzuki June and January to June 2023 automobile production, sales, and export figures (preliminary)

Suzuki June and January to June 2023 automobile production, sales, and export figures (preliminary)

<June>

Production

June
2023
(units)		Year-on-YearYear-on-Year
Trends
Global production244,48495.5%Down for the first time in two months
Japan production80,490100.8%Up for the fourth consecutive month
Overseas production163,99493.0%Down for the first time in two months
India137,04595.0%Down for the first time in two months
Others26,94984.3%Down for the fourth consecutive month
  • *Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
  • *Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
  • Japan production: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for the domestic market.
  • Overseas production: Decreased year-on-year owing to decreased production in India etc.

Sales

June 2023
(units)		Year-on-YearYear-on-Year Trends
Global sales247,00999.9%Down for the first time in three months
Japan sales53,731108.6%Up for the 13th consecutive month
Mini vehicles44,329107.1%Up for the third consecutive month
Standard and
small vehicles		9,402116.5%Up for the 13th consecutive month
Overseas sales193,27897.8%Down for the first time in two months
India136,019108.2%Up for the third consecutive month
Others57,25979.7%Down for the seventh consecutive month
  • *Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
  • *Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
  • *India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.
  • Japan sales: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in both mini vehicle and standard and small vehicle sales.
  • Overseas sales: Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in sales in markets including Pakistan, despite record high sales for June in India.

Exports

June 2023
(units)		Year-on-YearYear-on-Year Trends
Exports18,75485.8%Down for the third consecutive month
  • *Export units: CBU and CKD units exported from Japan.
  • Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in CKD exports, despite increase in CBU exports.

<January to June 2023>

Production

Jan. – June 2023
(units)		Year-on-YearYear-on-Year TrendsApr. – June 2023
(units)		Year-on-Year
Global production1,586,771102.0%Up for the third consecutive period754,05799.1%
Japan production467,907110.4%Up for the first time in two periods219,137104.6%
Overseas production1,118,86498.9%Down for the first time in three periods534,92097.0%
India962,200100.2%Up for the third consecutive period462,33599.1%
Others156,66491.8%Down for the first time in three periods72,58585.3%
  • *Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
  • *Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
  • Japan production:
    Increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for domestic market.
  • Overseas production:
    Decreased year-on-year owing to decreased production in countries including Pakistan, despite increase in production in India, etc.

Sales

Jan. – June 2023
(units)		Year-on-YearYear-on-Year TrendsApr. – June 2023
(units)		Year-on-Year
Global sales1,522,159103.7%Up for the third consecutive period731,996103.0%
Japan sales329,466113.5%Up for the first time in two periods148,206111.1%
Mini vehicles265,954109.5%Up for the first time in two periods121,309107.6%
Standard and
small vehicles		63,512134.0%Up for the first time in two periods26,897129.6%
Overseas sales1,192,693101.2%Up for the third consecutive period583,790101.2%
India861,111109.3%Up for the third consecutive period422,134111.1%
Others331,58284.9%Down for the first time in three periods161,65682.1%
  • *Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
  • *Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
  • *India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.
  • Japan sales: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in both mini vehicle and standard and small vehicle sales.
  • Overseas sales: Increased year-on-year owing to increased production in India etc.

Exports

Jan. – June 2023
(units)		Year-on-YearYear-on-Year TrendsApr. – June 2023
(units)		Year-on-Year
Exports112,255102.1%Up for the third consecutive period47,89480.8%
  • *Export units: CBU and CKD units exported from Japan.
  • Increased year-on-year owing to increased CBU exports to regions including Europe.

SOURCE: Suzuki

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here