Suzuki June and January to June 2023 automobile production, sales, and export figures (preliminary)

June 2023

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends

Global sales 247,009 99.9% Down for the first time in three months

Japan sales 53,731 108.6% Up for the 13th consecutive month

Mini vehicles 44,329 107.1% Up for the third consecutive month

Standard and

small vehicles 9,402 116.5% Up for the 13th consecutive month

Overseas sales 193,278 97.8% Down for the first time in two months

India 136,019 108.2% Up for the third consecutive month