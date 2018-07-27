Suzuki June 2018 automobile production, Japan sales, and export figures (Preliminary)

Production
|June
2018
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–June
2018
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Japan production
|88,138
|108.7%
|Up for the second consecutive month
|497,975
|98.9%
|Overseas production
|176,309
|107.4%
|Up for the 18th consecutive month
|1,267,257
|111.1%
|Global production
|264,447
|107.8%
|Up for the 18th consecutive month
|1,765,232
|107.4%
- *Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
- *Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
June 2018 key points
- Japan production volume increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for domestic market.
- Overseas production volume became the highest ever for June owing to increase in countries including India and Pakistan.
January – June 2018 key points
- Japan production volume decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production for both domestic and exports.
- Overseas production volume became the highest ever for January – June owing to increase in countries including India and Pakistan.
Japan sales
|June
2018
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–June
2018
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Minivehicles
|51,667
|107.0%
|Up for the third consecutive month
|305,773
|102.5%
|Standard and small vehicles
|11,700
|118.9%
|Up for the tenth consecutive month
|68,306
|114.0%
|Total
|63,367
|109.0%
|Up for the third consecutive month
|374,079
|104.4%
- *Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
- *Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
June 2018 key points
- Minivehicle sales in Japan increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales of models including the Spacia.
- Standard and small vehicle sales in Japan became the highest ever for June owing to the launch of the new XBEE and increase in sales of models including the Swift.
January – June 2018 key points
- Minivehicle sales in Japan increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales of models including the Spacia and WagonR.
- Standard and small vehicle sales in Japan became the highest ever for January – June mainly owing to the launch of the new XBEE.
Exports
|June
2018
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–June
2018
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Exports
|16,788
|102.4%
|Up for the second consecutive month
|94,102
|100.7%
- *Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
June 2018 key point
- Overall exports increased year-on-year mainly owing to increase in exports to Latin America.
January – June 2018 key point
- Overall exports increased year-on-year mainly owing to increase in exports to Asia.
*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.