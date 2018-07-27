Suzuki June 2018 automobile production, Japan sales, and export figures (Preliminary)

Production June

2018

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–June

2018

(units) Year-on-Year Japan production 88,138 108.7% Up for the second consecutive month 497,975 98.9% Overseas production 176,309 107.4% Up for the 18th consecutive month 1,267,257 111.1% Global production 264,447 107.8% Up for the 18th consecutive month 1,765,232 107.4% *Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units

*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan June 2018 key points Japan production volume increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for domestic market.

Overseas production volume became the highest ever for June owing to increase in countries including India and Pakistan. January – June 2018 key points Japan production volume decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production for both domestic and exports.

Overseas production volume became the highest ever for January – June owing to increase in countries including India and Pakistan. Japan sales June

2018

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–June

2018

(units) Year-on-Year Minivehicles 51,667 107.0% Up for the third consecutive month 305,773 102.5% Standard and small vehicles 11,700 118.9% Up for the tenth consecutive month 68,306 114.0% Total 63,367 109.0% Up for the third consecutive month 374,079 104.4% *Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.

*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification. June 2018 key points Minivehicle sales in Japan increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales of models including the Spacia.

Standard and small vehicle sales in Japan became the highest ever for June owing to the launch of the new XBEE and increase in sales of models including the Swift. January – June 2018 key points Minivehicle sales in Japan increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales of models including the Spacia and WagonR.

Standard and small vehicle sales in Japan became the highest ever for January – June mainly owing to the launch of the new XBEE. Exports June

2018

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–June

2018

(units) Year-on-Year Exports 16,788 102.4% Up for the second consecutive month 94,102 100.7% *Total of exported CBU units + CKD units. June 2018 key point Overall exports increased year-on-year mainly owing to increase in exports to Latin America. January – June 2018 key point Overall exports increased year-on-year mainly owing to increase in exports to Asia.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.