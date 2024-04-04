Suzuki invests in Bumper through corporate venture capital fund, Suzuki Global Ventures

Suzuki Motor Corporation (hereinafter “Suzuki”) has invested in Bumper International Limited (Headquarters: London, England; CEO: James Jackson; hereinafter “Bumper”) through Suzuki’s corporate venture capital fund, Suzuki Global Ventures

Bumper is a fintech company that provides Buy Now Pay Later services for car repairs and services in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Netherlands, and Spain. Its digital payment and loans platform enables customers to pay in installments with no interest, and its unique AI technology enables real-time financing decisions, thereby making it easier for customers to take their cars for repairs and services, and dealers to attract customers.

Through the investment, we aim to enhance convenience of customers through expanding Bumper’s services.

Outline of Bumper

– Company name: Bumper International Limited – Headquarters: London, England – Representative (CEO): James Jackson – Foundation: 2013 – Business outline: Buy Now Pay Later services for car repairs and services – URL： https://www.bumper.co/

