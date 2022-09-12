Suzuki invests in Applied EV

Accelerate the software development for next generation mobility

Suzuki Motor Corporation (hereinafter “Suzuki”) has invested in Applied Electric Vehicles Ltd (Headquarters: Australia, CEO: Julian Broadbent, hereinafter “Applied EV”) to accelerate the software development for next generation mobility.

Applied EV is an Australian Technology company that has strengths in software for electrification and autonomous driving applications.

Suzuki entered into an agreement with Applied EV in September 2021 and has since been evaluating the possibility of future collaboration.

The Suzuki investment in Applied EV is another step to strengthen the relationship between the two companies and realize synergies like manufacturing and new business models.

Suzuki will continue to build relationships with companies like Applied EV that possess unique technologies, to accelerate the development of next generation mobility and provide a variety of transport solutions that will benefit people and society.

Outline of Applied EV

Headquarters: Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Business Outline: Software development and supply in the mobility field

Representative (CEO): Julian Broadbent

Established: 2015

Technologies: Known as the Digital Backbone, Applied EV’s vehicle control system advances the vehicle feature set and overall software capability, while reducing hardware complexity and total vehicle cost. Applied EV also offers the Blanc Robot, an autonomous vehicle that can be configured for multiple commercial uses, from on-road deliveries such as groceries and packages, to off-road industrial logistics.

SOURCE: Suzuki