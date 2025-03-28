Suzuki February 2025 automobile production, sales, and export figures

Production

Feb. 2025

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–Feb.

2025

(units) Year-on-Year Apr. 2024

–Feb. 2025

(units) Year-on-Year Global production 285,509 99.3% Down for the first time in four months 590,671 100.0% 3,017,448 101.2% Japan production 81,332 91.2% Down for the first time in two months 162,630 97.0% 928,557 101.5% Overseas production 204,177 103.0% Up for the first time In two months 428,041 101.2% 2,088,891 101.0% India 187,378 105.2% Up for the fifth consecutive month 394,151 102.9% 1,906,982 104.9% Others 16,799 83.8% Down for the 24th consecutive month 33,890 84.09 181,909 72.6%

*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units

*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan

Japan production: Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production for both the Japanese market and the exports.

Overseas production: Increased year-on-year owing to record high production in India for February.

Sales

Feb. 2025

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–Feb. 2025

(units) Year-on-Year Apr. 2024–Feb. 2025

(units) Year-on- Year Global sales 289,563 100.4% Up for the fifth consecutive month 589,220 102.6% 2,952,409 103.3% Japan sales 67,548 103.2% Up for the 14th consecutive month 128,854 105.5% 645,535 109.1% Minivehicles 54,321 102.4% Up for the 14th consecutive month 102,965 104.3% 527,703 108.6% Standard and

small vehicles 13,227 107.0% Up for the sixth consecutive month 25,889 110.8% 117,832 111.6% Overseas sales 222,015 99.6% Down for the first time in four months 460,366 101.8% 2,306,874 101.8% India 163,501 100.1% Up for the fourth consecutive month 341,189 102.3% 1,642,125 100.3% Others 58,514 98.2% Down for the first time in two months 119,177 100.5% 664,749 105.8%

*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.

*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.

*India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.

Global sales: Record high sales for February owing to increase in Japan and India sales.

Japan and India also marked record high for February.

Japan sales: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in both minivehicle and standard and small vehicle sales.

Standard and small vehicles marked record high sales for February.

Standard and small vehicles marked record high sales for February.

Overseas sales: Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in Europe, etc. despite record high sales in India for February.

Exports

Feb. 2025

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–Feb. 2025

(units) Year-on-Year Apr. 2024 –Feb. 2025

(units) Year-on-Year Exports 118,894 69.7% Down for the first time in two months 30,492 66.5% 204,510 95.4%

*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.

Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in exports to Europe, etc.

*The figures shown are preliminary.

SOURCE: Suzuki