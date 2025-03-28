Suzuki February 2025 automobile production, sales, and export figures

Production
|Feb. 2025
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–Feb.
2025
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Apr. 2024
–Feb. 2025
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global production
|285,509
|99.3%
|Down for the first time in four months
|590,671
|100.0%
|3,017,448
|101.2%
|Japan production
|81,332
|91.2%
|Down for the first time in two months
|162,630
|97.0%
|928,557
|101.5%
|Overseas production
|204,177
|103.0%
|Up for the first time In two months
|428,041
|101.2%
|2,088,891
|101.0%
|India
|187,378
|105.2%
|Up for the fifth consecutive month
|394,151
|102.9%
|1,906,982
|104.9%
|Others
|16,799
|83.8%
|Down for the 24th consecutive month
|33,890
|84.09
|181,909
|72.6%
*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
- Japan production: Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production for both the Japanese market and the exports.
- Overseas production: Increased year-on-year owing to record high production in India for February.
Sales
|Feb. 2025
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–Feb. 2025
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Apr. 2024–Feb. 2025
(units)
|Year-on- Year
|Global sales
|289,563
|100.4%
|Up for the fifth consecutive month
|589,220
|102.6%
|2,952,409
|103.3%
|Japan sales
|67,548
|103.2%
|Up for the 14th consecutive month
|128,854
|105.5%
|645,535
|109.1%
|Minivehicles
|54,321
|102.4%
|Up for the 14th consecutive month
|102,965
|104.3%
|527,703
|108.6%
|Standard and
small vehicles
|13,227
|107.0%
|Up for the sixth consecutive month
|25,889
|110.8%
|117,832
|111.6%
|Overseas sales
|222,015
|99.6%
|Down for the first time in four months
|460,366
|101.8%
|2,306,874
|101.8%
|India
|163,501
|100.1%
|Up for the fourth consecutive month
|341,189
|102.3%
|1,642,125
|100.3%
|Others
|58,514
|98.2%
|Down for the first time in two months
|119,177
|100.5%
|664,749
|105.8%
*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
*India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.
- Global sales: Record high sales for February owing to increase in Japan and India sales.
Japan and India also marked record high for February.
- Japan sales: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in both minivehicle and standard and small vehicle sales.
Standard and small vehicles marked record high sales for February.
- Overseas sales: Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in Europe, etc. despite record high sales in India for February.
Exports
|Feb. 2025
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Jan.–Feb. 2025
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Apr. 2024 –Feb. 2025
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Exports
|118,894
|69.7%
|Down for the first time in two months
|30,492
|66.5%
|204,510
|95.4%
*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
- Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in exports to Europe, etc.
*The figures shown are preliminary.
SOURCE: Suzuki