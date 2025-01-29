Suzuki, Daihatsu, and Toyota decide on the release schedule for mini-commercial van electric vehicles

Suzuki Motor Corporation (Suzuki), Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. (Daihatsu), and Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) have decided to aim for the release of their mini-commercial van electric vehicles (BEVs) respectively in fiscal 2025

This mini-commercial van BEV, jointly developed by the three companies, combines Suzuki and Daihatsu’s expertise in creating small-size cars with Toyota’s electrification technology and is equipped with a BEV system suitable for mini-commercial vehicles. Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies Corporation also participated in the planning to achieve a vehicle with optimal specifications for efficient last-mile logistics.

The three companies Suzuki, Daihatsu, and Toyota are committed to driving the initiative forward to achieve carbon neutrality. This will be done through the supply of mini-commercial van BEVs that can meet customers’ needs in the delivery industry by providing practical and sustainable means of transportation.

SOURCE: Toyota