Suzuki August 2023 automobile production, sales, and export figures (preliminary)

Suzuki August 2023 automobile production, sales, and export figures

Production

August
2023
(units)		Year-on-YearYear-on-Year
Trends		Jan.–Aug.
2023
(units)		Year-on-YearApr.–Aug.
2023
(units)		Year-on-Year
Global production260,353101.7%Up for the second consecutive month2,141,657101.8%1,332,83796.9%
Japan production75,770106.1%Up for the sixth consecutive month625,917108.9%377,147104.8%
Overseas production184,58399.9%Down for the third consecutive month1,515,74099.1%955,69094.1%
India165,343103.5%Up for the second consecutive month1,314,168100.7%814,303100.4%
Others19,24077.5%Down for the sixth consecutive month201,57290.1%141,38769.2%
  • *Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
  • *Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
  • Japan production: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for the domestic market.
  • Overseas production: Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production in countries such as Pakistan, etc., despite increase in India, etc.

Sales

August
2023
(units)		Year-on-YearYear-on-Year
Trends		Jan.–Aug.
2023
(units)		Year-on-YearApr.–Aug.
2023
(units)		Year-on-Year
Global sales262,037112.2%Up for the second consecutive month2,048,306105.0%1,258,143105.5%
Japan sales48,064108.5%Up for the 15th consecutive month432,294113.2%251,034111.4%
Mini vehicles39,866109.6%Up for the fifth consecutive month351,212110.0%206,567109.2%
Standard and
small vehicles		8,198103.6%Up for the 15th consecutive month81,082129.2%44,467123.1%
Overseas sales213,973113.0%Up for the second consecutive month1,616,012103.0%1,007,109104.2%
India158,678115.4%Up for the fifth consecutive month1,174,474109.7%735,497110.9%
Others55,295106.8%Up for the first time in nine months441,53888.8%271,61289.4%
  • *Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
  • *Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
  • *India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.
  • Japan sales: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales of both minivehicles and standard and small vehicles.
  • Overseas sales: Increased year-on-year owing to record high sales for August in India.

Exports

August
2023
(units)		Year-on-YearYear-on-Year
Trends		Jan.–Aug.
2023
(units)		Year-on-YearApr.–Aug.
2023
(units)		Year-on-Year
Exports14,42774.8%Down for the fifth consecutive month144,19397.3%79,83282.0%
  • *Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
  • Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in CKD exports, despite increased CBU exports.

SOURCE: Suzuki

