Suzuki August 2023 automobile production, sales, and export figures (preliminary)

Production
|August
2023
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year
Trends
|Jan.–Aug.
2023
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Apr.–Aug.
2023
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global production
|260,353
|101.7%
|Up for the second consecutive month
|2,141,657
|101.8%
|1,332,837
|96.9%
|Japan production
|75,770
|106.1%
|Up for the sixth consecutive month
|625,917
|108.9%
|377,147
|104.8%
|Overseas production
|184,583
|99.9%
|Down for the third consecutive month
|1,515,740
|99.1%
|955,690
|94.1%
|India
|165,343
|103.5%
|Up for the second consecutive month
|1,314,168
|100.7%
|814,303
|100.4%
|Others
|19,240
|77.5%
|Down for the sixth consecutive month
|201,572
|90.1%
|141,387
|69.2%
- *Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
- *Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
- Japan production: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for the domestic market.
- Overseas production: Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production in countries such as Pakistan, etc., despite increase in India, etc.
Sales
|August
2023
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year
Trends
|Jan.–Aug.
2023
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Apr.–Aug.
2023
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global sales
|262,037
|112.2%
|Up for the second consecutive month
|2,048,306
|105.0%
|1,258,143
|105.5%
|Japan sales
|48,064
|108.5%
|Up for the 15th consecutive month
|432,294
|113.2%
|251,034
|111.4%
|Mini vehicles
|39,866
|109.6%
|Up for the fifth consecutive month
|351,212
|110.0%
|206,567
|109.2%
|Standard and
small vehicles
|8,198
|103.6%
|Up for the 15th consecutive month
|81,082
|129.2%
|44,467
|123.1%
|Overseas sales
|213,973
|113.0%
|Up for the second consecutive month
|1,616,012
|103.0%
|1,007,109
|104.2%
|India
|158,678
|115.4%
|Up for the fifth consecutive month
|1,174,474
|109.7%
|735,497
|110.9%
|Others
|55,295
|106.8%
|Up for the first time in nine months
|441,538
|88.8%
|271,612
|89.4%
- *Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
- *Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
- *India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.
- Japan sales: Increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales of both minivehicles and standard and small vehicles.
- Overseas sales: Increased year-on-year owing to record high sales for August in India.
Exports
|August
2023
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year
Trends
|Jan.–Aug.
2023
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Apr.–Aug.
2023
(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Exports
|14,427
|74.8%
|Down for the fifth consecutive month
|144,193
|97.3%
|79,832
|82.0%
- *Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
- Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in CKD exports, despite increased CBU exports.
SOURCE: Suzuki