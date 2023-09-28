Suzuki August 2023 automobile production, sales, and export figures (preliminary)

August

2023

(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year

Trends Jan.–Aug.

2023

(units) Year-on-Year Apr.–Aug.

2023

(units) Year-on-Year

Global sales 262,037 112.2% Up for the second consecutive month 2,048,306 105.0% 1,258,143 105.5%

Japan sales 48,064 108.5% Up for the 15th consecutive month 432,294 113.2% 251,034 111.4%

Mini vehicles 39,866 109.6% Up for the fifth consecutive month 351,212 110.0% 206,567 109.2%

Standard and

small vehicles 8,198 103.6% Up for the 15th consecutive month 81,082 129.2% 44,467 123.1%

Overseas sales 213,973 113.0% Up for the second consecutive month 1,616,012 103.0% 1,007,109 104.2%

India 158,678 115.4% Up for the fifth consecutive month 1,174,474 109.7% 735,497 110.9%