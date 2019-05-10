Suzuki announces financial results for FY2018 (April 2018 to March 2019)

1. Outline of Financial Results for FY2018

Consolidated net sales for FY2018 (April 2018 to March 2019) increased by ¥114.3 billion (3.0%) to ¥3,871.5 billion year-on-year. Operating income decreased by ¥49.8 billion (13.3%) to ¥324.4 billion year-on-year mainly owing to the impact of depreciation of currencies of emerging countries including the Indian Rupee and increase in various expenses. Ordinary income decreased by ¥3.3 billion (0.9%) to ¥379.5 billion year-on-year. Decrease in ordinary income was kept at this level partly owing to the increase in interest income and improvement in equity in earnings/losses of affiliates.

Net income attributable to owners of the parent decreased by ¥36.9 billion (17.1%) to ¥178.8 billion year-on-year mainly owing to accounting extraordinary loss of ¥81.3 billion for conducting recall campaign in Japan.

With respect to the annual dividends, although the net income attributable to owners of the parent decreased, because it is a temporary decrease owing to accounting extraordinary loss for conducting recall campaign in Japan, from the view of stable dividend payout, the Company schedules to keep the annual dividends same as the previous fiscal year to ¥74.00 per share, and the year-end dividends to ¥37.00 per share.

2. Operating Results by Segment

In the automobile business, overseas automobile net sales decreased year-on-year mainly owing to the impact of depreciation of currencies of emerging countries. However, net sales of the automobile business increased by ¥96.7 billion (2.8%) to ¥3,532.5 billion year-on-year by covering the decrease in the overseas automobile net sales with the increase in the Japanese domestic automobile net sales, which increased year-on-year mainly owing to the sales contribution of Spacia and XBEE. Operating income decreased by ¥51.3 billion (14.4%) to ¥303.8 billion year-on-year mainly owing to the impact of increase in various expenses, in addition to depreciation of currencies of emerging countries.

In the motorcycle business, net sales increased by ¥8.7 billion (3.5%) to ¥255.1 billion year-on-year mainly owing to the increase in sales in India, Indonesia, and the Philippines. Operating income decreased by ¥1.0 billion (21.2%) to ¥3.6 billion year-on-year mainly owing to the decrease in sales of large displacement models in Europe.

In the marine business, etc. net sales increased by ¥8.9 billion (11.8%) to ¥83.9 billion year-on-year, and operating income increased by ¥2.5 billion (16.9%) to ¥17.0 billion year-on-year mainly owing to the sales contribution of large outboard motor DF350A in North America.

With respect to the operating results by geographical region, Japan decreased by ¥10.3 billion (6.4%) to ¥150.8 billion year-on-year. In overseas, although Europe and other areas increased, Asia decreased by ¥47.1 billion (24.6%) to ¥144.2 billion year-on-year.

SOURCE: Suzuki