Suzuki achieves 2 million annual automobile production in India

Suzuki Motor Corporation’s subsidiary in India, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (hereinafter Maruti Suzuki) has achieved 2 million automobile production for 2024 calendar year (January to December) on 16 December 2024. India becomes the first country in the Suzuki Group to exceed 2 million annual production on either a calendar-year basis or a fiscal-year basis.

Suzuki’s automobile production in India started in December 1983 with its first model, the Maruti 800 by Maruti Udyog, the former name of Maruti Suzuki. Since then, the Company expanded its production in line with the growing automobile market in India and achieved cumulative 30 million production in March 2024. Besides, being the market leader in India’s passenger vehicle market since inception, Maruti Suzuki is also India’s top passenger vehicle exporter for the last 3 consecutive years. The Company contributes to almost 40% of total passenger vehicle exports from India. In November 2024, the Company achieved cumulative exports of 3 million.

Today, Maruti Suzuki operates three production facilities located in Gurgaon and Manesar in Haryana, and Hansalpur in Gujarat. Together, these facilities have a production capability of 2.35 million units per annum.

In line with the growing automobile market in India and worldwide, future expansion is planned to increase the annual production capacity in India to 4 million units. Towards this, a new plant is in advanced stage of readiness at Kharkhoda, Haryana. The Kharkhoda plant is expected to start operation in 2025. The Company also plans to establish another new plant in the state of Gujarat in coming times.

