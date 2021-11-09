Sustainably brilliant: Continental receives first major order for OLED displays

OLED technology from Continental is making its way into high-volume production vehicles worldwide with an order value of around €1 billion

Consumer electronics fans have been using OLED devices for a long time. Continental is now also impressing car drivers with its organic LED products. The technology company has earned its first major order for OLED displays (Organic Light Emitting Diodes) in a production vehicle from a global vehicle manufacturer, with a total order value of around €1 billion. The multi-display stretches from the driver’s area to the center console and integrates two screens, which are optically bonded behind a curved glass surface. Production of the display solution is scheduled to start in 2023.

“With the OLED technology in our multi-display solution, home movie enthusiasts now also have the full experience in cars. Our OLED display once again demonstrates that we are pioneers in the digital evolution of the cockpit,” says Dr. Frank Rabe, Head of the Human Machine Interface business unit at Continental. “The integrated OLED display ensures a first-class user experience and offers automotive manufacturers a further opportunity for differentiation and individualization.”

Among other things, OLED technology delivers an aesthetically appealing user experience because it’s self-illuminating. This means that no backlighting is required, in contrast to conventional LCD displays, which results in extremely lightweight and flat units, and significantly increases design freedom thanks to the compact dimensions. The technology also allows for more complex shapes and curved installation of the display. The screen’s slim bezel rounds off the overall visual package and creates a satisfying appearance. The OLED display also impresses with its brilliant deep black background, which increases contrast and improves readability. In addition, organic LEDs offer a very wide range of colors, making them the ideal basis for high-quality, user-friendly content. Thanks to OLED, contrast and color diversity are consistent over a very wide viewing angle of almost 180° without loss, which makes the display in the center console particularly attractive for passengers.

Lower energy requirements for greater sustainability

Thanks to the self-illuminating property of the organic LEDs, the OLED display is extremely sustainable and energy-saving. Instead of the entire backlighting of conventional screens, OLED technology only ever illuminates the pixels required for the currently relevant information to human-machine interaction. As a result, the OLED solution consumes much less energy than a comparable LCD screen for typical automotive content, reducing energy requirements.

SOURCE: Continental