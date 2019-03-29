Sustainable structures for the future: Realignment of BMW Group Design

The BMW Group is reorganising its Design division and taking the next step towards sustainable, leaner structures. Jozef Kaban, previously head of the BMW core brand design, will take over Rolls-Royce brand design, effective 1 April 2019. Domagoj Dukec, previously head of BMW i and BMW M design, will assume design responsibility for the entire BMW brand, effective 1 April 2019. This systematic consolidation of design responsibility will focus BMW brand design more consistently on modern products with a distinctive character.

“The realignment of BMW Group Design is a signal of our future orientation. The new structure will ensure more efficiency, speed and agility in our design process. The new responsibilities will set the design direction for the individual brands and align it to future demands,” said Adrian van Hooydonk, head of BMW Group Design, on Friday in Munich.

SOURCE: BMW Group