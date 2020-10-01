Subaru selects Veoneer to manufacture new generation EyeSight

The automotive technology company Veoneer, Inc., has partnered with Subaru to introduce the new generation EyeSight on the all-new Subaru Levorg. Veoneer will begin producing systems for the Japan market starting later this year.

Veoneer was selected by Subaru due to its experience in stereo vision systems and opto-mechanical design capabilities. This business is included in Veoneer’s previously announced backlog. The new generation EyeSight hardware is a variant of Veoneer’s 4th generation stereo vision system, re-engineered to meet Subaru’s original specification.

Subaru first introduced EyeSight in the U.S. in 2012, which has become a leading system in the automotive industry. The new generation EyeSight has two cameras mounted on a wide-baseline design allowing for better detection of pedestrians and vehicles in intersections and on curved roadways. The system doubles the field-of-view and substantially increases the resolution over previous generations. The system also has enhanced optical robustness and mechanical rigidity which improves detection performance while retaining a compact design package. Integrated in the system package is a Xilinx Zynq XA processor hosting algorithms developed by Subaru.

“We are proud to have partnered with Subaru on the next generation EyeSight system for the all-new Levorg,” says Jan Carlson, Veoneer Chairman, President and CEO. “Veoneer is leading the industry in stereo vision systems and is honored to custom design a version that is at the heart of Subaru’s ADAS solutions.”

SOURCE: Veoneer