Subaru earns six IIHS award for 2022 model lineup (applies to US models only)

Subaru Corporation announced that its 2022 vehicle lineup for US market received four TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) and two TOP SAFETY PICK (TSP) awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS)

Subaru Corporation announced that its 2022 vehicle lineup for US market received four TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) and two TOP SAFETY PICK (TSP) awards from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

2022 TOP SAFETY PICK + Winners

Crosstrek Hybrid (TSP+ for four consecutive years) *2

Legacy (TSP for 17 consecutive years) *2

Outback (TSP for 14 consecutive years) *2

Ascent (TSP for five consecutive years) *2

2022 TOP SAFETY PICK Winners

Impreza five-door (with EyeSight and specific headlights) (TSP for 15 consecutive years) *2

Crosstrek (with EyeSight and specific headlights) (TSP for 11 consecutive years) *2

With the four 2022 TSP+ awards added, Subaru has received a cumulative total of 61 TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards since its inauguration in 2013, which is more than any other brand*1*2.

IIHS aims to promote safer vehicles by continuously raising its testing criteria and making it more stringent. To earn a 2022 TOP SAFETY PICK or TOP SAFETY PICK+ award, vehicles must earn “Good” ratings in each of IIHS’s six crashworthiness evaluations, “Good” or “Acceptable” headlight ratings, and available front crash prevention that earns “Advanced” or “Superior” ratings in both vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations. The “Plus” is awarded to models that come with “Good” or “Acceptable” headlights as standard equipment.

*1: As of February 2022

*2: Claim applies to U.S.-spec vehicles. Based on research conducted by Subaru of America and Subaru Canada.

*3: Called “SUBARU XV” in markets outside North America.

SOURCE: Subaru