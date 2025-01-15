Subaru earns 2024 IIHS awards for all-new Forester (applies to U.S. models only, excludes Wilderness Trim)

Subaru Corporation announced the 2025 All-New Forester (excluding Wilderness Trim) was named a 2024 TOP SAFETY PICK+ by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS)

To qualify for the TOP SAFETY PICK+ award, vehicles must earn “Good” ratings for small overlap front and updated side tests, an “Acceptable” or “Good” rating in the pedestrian front crash prevention evaluation and acceptable- or good-rated headlights across all trim levels. In addition, an “Acceptable” or “Good” rating is required for the updated moderate front crash test.

Since 2007, Forester has received the IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK award 18 times, more than any other small SUV. Since 2013, Subaru has received a cumulative total of 73 TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards, which is more than any other brand.*1*2*3

*1 Claim applies to U.S.-spec vehicles

*2 Based on research conducted by Subaru of America, Inc. and Subaru Canada, Inc.

*3 As of January 2025

SOURCE: Subaru