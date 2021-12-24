Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for November 2021

Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for November 2021

November 2021

Nov. 2021YoYJan-Nov 2021YoY
Domestic production *1
51,901
−11.3%5th consecutive month of decrease
431,347
−15.7%
Overseas production *2
25,791
+13.8%First increase in 6 months
245,518
−14.4%
Global production total
77,692
−4.3%5th consecutive month of decrease
676,865
−15.2%
Passenger vehicles7,473−11.2%3rd consecutive month of decrease76,601+1.2%
Mini vehicles1,086−32.2%5th consecutive month of decrease17,351−10.9%
Japan sales total8,559−14.5%3rd consecutive month of decrease93,952−1.3%
Export total *3
38,809
−14.5%5th consecutive month of decrease
359,146
−16.1%

－ Domestic production, domestic sales, and exports from Japan all decreased as a result of the production adjustments caused by the delays in certain parts supplies due to the spread of the coronavirus in Southeast Asia as well as the global shortage of semiconductors.
－ Despite the production adjustments due to the global shortage of semiconductors, overseas production increased from the same month last year in which the delays in parts shipments caused production adjustments.

*1 JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
*2 Local line-off basis
*3 JAMA report basis

SOURCE: Subaru

