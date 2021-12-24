Subaru Corporation announces production, Japan sales and export results for November 2021

Nov. 2021 YoY Jan-Nov 2021 YoY Domestic production *1 51,901 −11.3% 5th consecutive month of decrease 431,347 −15.7% Overseas production *2 25,791 +13.8% First increase in 6 months 245,518 −14.4% Global production total 77,692 −4.3% 5th consecutive month of decrease 676,865 −15.2% Passenger vehicles 7,473 −11.2% 3rd consecutive month of decrease 76,601 +1.2% Mini vehicles 1,086 −32.2% 5th consecutive month of decrease 17,351 −10.9% Japan sales total 8,559 −14.5% 3rd consecutive month of decrease 93,952 −1.3% Export total *3 38,809 −14.5% 5th consecutive month of decrease 359,146 −16.1%

－ Domestic production, domestic sales, and exports from Japan all decreased as a result of the production adjustments caused by the delays in certain parts supplies due to the spread of the coronavirus in Southeast Asia as well as the global shortage of semiconductors.

－ Despite the production adjustments due to the global shortage of semiconductors, overseas production increased from the same month last year in which the delays in parts shipments caused production adjustments.

*1 JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)

*2 Local line-off basis

*3 JAMA report basis

SOURCE: Subaru