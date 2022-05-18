Subaru BRZ (with optional EyeSight ®) and Forester earn IIHS 2022 TOP SAFETY PICK+ award (both apply to US models only)

First time Subaru BRZ has earned IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ award

Subaru Corporation announced that the 2022 Subaru BRZ (with optional EyeSight®) and Forester (Both for US models) were named 2022 TOP SAFETY PICK+ by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

The 2022 Subaru BRZ achieved IIHS’s highest honor for the first time thanks to the addition of EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology as standard equipment on models with an automatic transmission. Furthermore, Forester earned the top rating in all evaluations. The 2022 BRZ and Forester join six other Subaru models in receiving an IIHS award this year including:

2022 TOP SAFETY PICK + Winners (US models)

Subaru BRZ (with optional EyeSight®) (TSP+ for the first time)

Forester (TSP for 16 consecutive years)

Crosstrek Hybrid (TSP+ for four consecutive years)

Legacy (TSP for 17 consecutive years)

Outback (TSP for 14 consecutive years)

Ascent (TSP for five consecutive years)

2022 TOP SAFETY PICK Winners (US models)

Crosstrek (with optional EyeSight® and specific headlights) (TSP for 11 consecutive years)

Impreza five-door (with optional EyeSight® and specific headlights) (TSP for 15 consecutive years)

To earn a 2022 TOP SAFETY PICK or TOP SAFETY PICK+ award, vehicles must receive ‘Good’ ratings in each of IIHS’s six crashworthiness evaluations; ‘Good’ or ‘Acceptable’ headlight ratings, and available front crash prevention that achieves “Advanced” or “Superior” ratings in both vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations. The ‘Plus’ is awarded to models that come exclusively with ‘Good’ or ‘Acceptable’ headlights.

Since 2013, Subaru has received a cumulative total of 63 TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards, which is more than any other brand. *1*2

*1: Claim applies to U.S.-spec vehicles. Based on research conducted by Subaru of America and Subaru Canada.

*2: As of May 2022

SOURCE: Subaru