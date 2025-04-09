Building on 30 years of its legendary capability, the next generation of Outback is almost here
Building on 30 years of its legendary capability, the next generation of Outback is almost here. Tune into the 2025 New York International Auto Show Subaru.com livestream 11:50 a.m. ET April 16 as we reveal the all-new 2026 Subaru Outback and Outback Wilderness.
SOURCE: Subaru
https://www.automotiveworld.com/news-releases/subaru-announces-global-debut-of-all-new-2026-outback-at-2025-new-york-international-auto-show/
