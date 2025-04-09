Subaru announces global debut of all-new 2026 Outback at 2025 New York International Auto Show

Building on 30 years of its legendary capability, the next generation of Outback is almost here

Building on 30 years of its legendary capability, the next generation of Outback is almost here. Tune into the 2025 New York International Auto Show Subaru.com livestream 11:50 a.m. ET April 16 as we reveal the all-new 2026 Subaru Outback and Outback Wilderness.

SOURCE: Subaru

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news-releases/subaru-announces-global-debut-of-all-new-2026-outback-at-2025-new-york-international-auto-show/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here