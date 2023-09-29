Stylish, sporty, spacious and all-electric: Honda Prologue SUV available early next year with anticipated EPA range rating of 300 miles

With a name symbolizing the key role it plays in the company’s electrification strategy, the all-electric 2024 Honda Prologue is a spacious, adventure-ready midsize SUV. With an anticipated EPA range rating of 300 miles1, DC fast charging capability and a neo-rugged design, the Prologue is ready to take on adventures around town and outside the city limits. Prologue has the size and ground clearance that puts it squarely in the midsize SUV class with the fun-to-drive dynamics, styling and generous interior space that fit perfectly in the Honda lineup.

Pre-sale activities for Prologue will start later this year with first deliveries slated for early 2024. Honda’s first all-electric SUV will be available nationwide with MSRP expected to start in the upper $40,000s2, before the application of any government incentives or tax credits. Customers interested in the new Prologue can find more information and sign up for updates here.

“The arrival of the all-new Honda Prologue is a pivotal moment for the brand as Honda begins the transition to our zero-emissions future,” said Lance Woelfer, assistant vice president of Honda National Auto Sales, American Honda Motor Co., Inc. “Prologue is aptly named as our first volume Honda EV, a stylish, sporty and spacious SUV that will take us toward our vision of 100% zero emissions vehicle sales by 2040.”

Prologue is built on a state-of-the-art electric vehicle platform and multi-link front and rear suspensions optimized by Honda engineers to deliver a sporty driving experience with class-leading refinement. Honda will offer Prologue in both single-motor (front-wheel-drive) and dual-motor (all-wheel-drive) configurations with three trim levels – EX, Touring and Elite.

Class-leading standard features include the latest digital services technology and features with Google3 built-in, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto™ compatibility4.

Targeting IIHS Top Safety Pick+ and NHTSA 5-star ratings, Prologue comes standard with the Honda Sensing® suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies,

including Honda’s first applications of Rear Cross Traffic Braking, Blind Zone Steering Assist and Rear Pedestrian Alert.