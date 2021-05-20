Strategic cooperation: FEV improves ADAS and AD systems with Ibeo LiDAR solutions and Chinese testing partner LiangDao

FEV, a globally leading engineering provider to the automotive industry, Beijing LiangDao Intelligent Automotive Technology Co. Ltd., and Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH have announced their cooperation to bundle competencies, providing OEM customers worldwide with access to a full-range of solutions for Level 3 and 4 automated driving (AD) and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS)

FEV, a globally leading engineering provider to the automotive industry, Beijing LiangDao Intelligent Automotive Technology Co. Ltd., and Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH have announced their cooperation to bundle competencies, providing OEM customers worldwide with access to a full-range of solutions for Level 3 and 4 automated driving (AD) and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

Automated driving is one of the hottest topics in the automotive industry. At the same time, LiDAR (Light Detection And Ranging) is one of the hottest topics in automated driving. The technology is used for optical measurement of distance and speed as well as for precise position detection of stationary and moving objects. Although critical to the future of intelligent mobility, commercialization of LiDAR for automotive use offers insurmountable challenges to many developers that results in fragmentation throughout the industry. The market-ready LiDAR technology of Ibeo enables the potential to be widely used for state-of-the-art ADAS and AD functions.

In addition to CO2 neutrality, ADAS and AD systems are of the highest importance when defining future mobility. These technologies will significantly improve safety, comfort and efficiency.

LiDAR technology boosts performance and perception

As an engineering partner to international automakers and suppliers, FEV has established extraordinary expertise in the field of ADAS and automated driving solutions over the past years. Main challenges are defined by a wide range of boundary conditions like weather, light or traffic situations to be handled.

“The application of LiDAR technology is capable of improving the performance and reliability of perception significantly,” said Dr. Thomas Hülshorst, Vice President Intelligent Mobility & Software at FEV. “Ibeo is a pioneer in automotive LiDAR applications – the integration of the company’s technology is highly beneficial. We combine FEV’s system expertise with Ibeo’s premium LiDAR technology and solutions. LiangDao complements our partnership with LiDAR testing and data management solutions. Through our competitive approach, we will decisively drive the progress and implementation of automated driving.”

Ibeo with technology leadership in LiDAR sensors

Hamburg, Germany, based company Ibeo is a technology leader in LiDAR sensors, and has been developing these with matching software solutions for ADAS- and AD-type functions for more than 20 years. Also, the company has successfully introduced LiDAR technology to vehicle series production. FEV’s tasks in the collaboration include using Ibeo’s LiDAR solutions for the development of full range ADAS and AD sytems as well as driving their commercialization forward. The two companies have already cooperated successfully on various ADAS and AD projects in the past.

“Perception systems, especially LiDAR systems, play a crucial role in automated driving,” said Dr. Ulrich Lages, CEO of Ibeo. “We are very pleased with the confidence our partners have in our products and we are sure that we can help accelerate the development of ADAS and automated driving solutions by using our technology.”

LiangDao brings huge expertise to the cooperation

LiangDao enters the alliance as an expert in testing and validation of LiDAR systems, offering data acquisition solutions and ground truth tools for vehicle fleet testing. The Beijing-headquartered company also brings its huge expertise regarding the Chinese market to the cooperation, which is one of the key regions for automated driving technology.

”The implementation of automated driving is only possible in cooperation with industry partners. For this reason, we look forward to working with Ibeo and FEV with great confidence,” said Dr. Xueming Ju, CEO of LiangDao. ”By combining our expertise, we will be able to offer safe and reliable automated driving systems to customers around the globe.”

SOURCE: FEV