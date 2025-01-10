Strategic collaboration between Mahindra and Vector Informatik

Building a Future-Ready Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) Architecture together for Mahindra’s Electric Origin SUVs. In response to the increasing demands of Software-Defined Vehicles (SDV), Mahindra initiated a strategic partnership with Vector Informatik to strengthen its network architecture and prepare for future challenges

Building a Future-Ready Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) Architecture together for Mahindra’s Electric Origin SUVs. In response to the increasing demands of Software-Defined Vehicles (SDV), Mahindra initiated a strategic partnership with Vector Informatik to strengthen its network architecture and prepare for future challenges. With over 35 years of industry-leading expertise in embedded systems and digitalization in the automotive sector, Vector provided an extensive range of technical consulting services and solutions. These covered every critical aspect of SDV, from network design and defining use cases to implementing over-the-air (OTA) functions, backend infrastructure, security, Software Factory, and HIL & SIL testing solutions.

This collaboration was guided by the dual challenge of creating a future-ready SDV architecture while incorporating transferable components. The project required a complete redevelopment of the core High-Performance Computing (HPC) and Domain Architecture, along with the integration of existing Software Architecture components. To address concerns about significant architectural changes, Mahindra and Vector worked closely with other partners to align objectives and ensure all requirements were met. Despite an ambitious timeline of just one year, the partners remained steadfast in their commitment to success.

The journey began with a series of collaborative workshops held in Stuttgart and India. These workshops provided a platform to share Vector’s approach, address Mahindra’s and its suppliers’ requirements, and define a unified development path. Mahindra’s management made a clear and strategic decision to adopt a future-oriented SDV architecture, fostering alignment across engineering teams, suppliers, and Vector’s local support team in India.

The result of this collaboration was a robust solution leveraging Ethernet (ETH) as the network backbone, interconnecting three HPCs and three zonal ECUs. MICROSAR Adaptive was selected as the base layer for the HPCs. MICROSAR Adaptive is used for safety applications, while Android serves as the platform for infotainment. To seamlessly integrate the Android system with the vehicle, Vector’s diagnostic and SOME/IP communication solutions were employed.

With mutual dedication and close cooperation, Vector and Mahindra successfully delivered the ambitious project within the one-year timeframe, culminating in the definition of the middleware platform for HPCs and zonal ECUs, aptly named “MAIA – Mahindra Artificial Intelligence Architecture.”

Vector’s comprehensive support included not only embedded software but also tools and equipment for HIL/SIL testing of SDV components. Suppliers were equipped with pre-integrated MICROSAR Adaptive and Classic stacks and received ongoing support for software integration. Furthermore, Vector optimized the network architecture for long-term viability and facilitated strategic discussions between Mahindra and its suppliers to align with overarching SDV goals.

This collaborative approach empowered Mahindra to engage with suppliers on complex SDV topics more efficiently and establish an SDV architecture capable of seamless updates and integration of new applications. The partnership showcases the power of strategic cooperation in driving innovation for the future of mobility.

Vector Informatik GmbH, President & Managing Director, Dr. Matthias Traub stated: “We are honored to have partnered with Mahindra on this transformative journey toward Software-Defined Vehicles. At Vector, we strive to support our customers with expertise and tools that enable their vision. This collaboration is clear evidence of what can be achieved through mutual trust, teamwork, and a shared commitment to innovation. We are proud to have contributed to Mahindra’s Electric Origin Platform and look forward to seeing its impact on the future of mobility.”

R.Velusamy, President of Automotive Technology & Product Development, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd & Joint Managing Director, Mahindra Electric Automobile Limited said that: “Mahindra’s vision of creating a future-ready Electric Origin Platform required a partner with deep expertise in SDV architecture and software. Vector brought a wealth of knowledge, tools, and solutions that were instrumental in this journey. The resulting architecture – MAIA, embodies our commitment to innovation, adaptability, and delivering cutting-edge technology for our customers. This partnership with Vector is a testament to our dedication to shaping the future of mobility together.”

SOURCE: Vector