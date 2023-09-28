StoreDot signs strategic collaboration with Volvo Cars to develop cells for next generation EVs

StoreDot signs a strategic collaboration agreement with Volvo Cars

StoreDot, the pioneer of extreme fast charging (XFC) battery technology for electric vehicles, has signed a landmark multi-year agreement with Volvo Cars to develop an optimized battery for next generation Volvo cars.

This collaboration, with experts from Volvo and StoreDot working together, will lead to the development of XFC cells which will be optimized and tailored for Volvo’s future electric vehicle architectures. It’s expected that the first samples will be delivered for testing next year.

Dr. Doron Myersdorf, StoreDot CEO “This is a highly significant agreement for both StoreDot and Volvo. Our teams are now working together at pace, developing B-sample cells for Volvo’s next generation EV architectures. There is a huge amount of work to do, optimizing all aspects of the system to meet Volvo’s exacting requirements. But we are confident that we will be delivering our fast-charging technology for real world testing as early as next year with the goal to enable Volvo customers to benefit from our game changing XFC battery which enables 100 miles of range in just five minutes.”

Javier Varela Chief Operating Officer & Deputy CEO of Volvo “Volvo is already a strategic investor in StoreDot, but this newly agreed collaboration takes our relationship a step further. We are delighted to be working together to develop advanced sample cells for our future EVs. There is a lot of work to be done but the opportunities to develop exciting new charging technologies together are huge. We can’t wait to see the fruits of our work being tested in the real world.”

Recently StoreDot reported performance feedback for the evaluation and integration A-Samples testing phase of its XFC electric vehicle battery cells. The comprehensive testing programs took place earlier this year by 15 leading global automotive brand manufacturers from Europe, Asia, and the US, as well as several of StoreDot’s strategic ecosystem partners.

SOURCE: StoreDot