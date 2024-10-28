Stoneridge announces next MirrorEye® program on new Freightliner fifth generation Cascadia

Stoneridge, Inc. today announced the availability of its next MirrorEye® Camera Monitor System program on Daimler Truck North America’s (DTNA) new fifth generation Freightliner Cascadia, which begins series production in mid-2025

Stoneridge, Inc. today announced the availability of its next MirrorEye® Camera Monitor System program on Daimler Truck North America’s (DTNA) new fifth generation Freightliner Cascadia, which begins series production in mid-2025. The MirrorCam System, DTNA’s branded camera monitor system is built on Stoneridge’s industry-leading MirrorEye technology and is designed to enhance driver awareness by augmenting traditional mirrors with external cameras and in-cab digital monitors to offer a broader field of view, reduce blind spots, and improve both side and rearward visibility.

This collaboration represents a significant advancement in driver visibility and vehicle efficiency, marking Stoneridge’s third North American OEM program featuring a factory-installed camera monitor system.

Key features of Freightliner’s MirrorCam include:

Independent camera wing design with a high mounting position provides an extended field of vision, displaying front and side views via three high-resolution in-cab displays.

Side views that automatically adjust based on trailer position, identify trailer length and display alerts from Side Guard Assist 2 (SGA2), standard with the Detroit Assurance Suite of Safety systems. SGA2 notifies the driver when objects or pedestrians are detected on the driver and passenger side, from the cab to the end of the trailer.

Infrared technology and hydrophobic coatings designed to repel water and other contaminants that enhance visibility both at night and in inclement weather conditions.

Aerodynamic wing design that reduces drag compared to traditional mirrors, resulting in improved fuel efficiency.

“We’re extremely proud to collaborate with DTNA in introducing a cutting-edge camera monitor system for the fifth generation Cascadia,” said Jim Zizelman, president and CEO of Stoneridge. “We have integrated and will continue to integrate advanced features and technology into the MirrorEye platform to take an already impressive system and enhance it even further.”

SOURCE: Stoneridge