Stephan Winkelmann takes on a double role as President of Bugatti and Automobili Lamborghini

On 1 December Stephan Winkelmann will become President and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. Already president of Bugatti, he will retain his present function and in future guide the course of both luxury brands. At Lamborghini he will be the successor of Stefano Domenicali, who takes on a new challenge from 2021 onwards: he will move to Formula 1 and become head of racing.

“Stephan Winkelmann has decisively shaped the history of Lamborghini,” says Markus Duesmann, Chairman of the Board of Management of AUDI AG. “No one else stands more clearly for the Lamborghini brand, and he is exactly the right person to lead this unique brand into a successful future.”