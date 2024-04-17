Stellantis will have a full consortium of its newest electric vehicle (EV) and PHEV vehicles at this year’s Montreal Electric Vehicle Show, taking place April 19-21, 2024, at Olympic Stadium in Montreal. The company’s display includes vehicles from Dodge, FIAT, Jeep® and Ram brands.

Among the highlights, attending guests will be able to view the Canadian premiere of the all-new 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger, which combines unprecedented range with new levels of capability and performance, the 2024 Fiat 500e, Canada’s lowest 2024 model-year MSRP EV, the made-in-Canada Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept, as well as the 2024 Dodge Hornet R/T, 2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe and 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrids.

Organized by the Quebec Dealers’ Advertising Association (DAA), the vehicles on display are a part of Stellantis’ Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan to lead the way the world moves by delivering innovative, clean, safe and affordable mobility solutions. As part of Dare Forward 2030, Stellantis is investing more than €30 billion through 2025 in electrification and software to deliver battery-electric vehicles that meet customer demands.

“With six battery-electric vehicles coming to the Canadian marketplace this year, we’re thrilled to be part of the Montreal Electric Vehicle Show and to showcase what’s coming next to our showrooms,” said Patrice Demers, president of the Quebec Chrysler DAA. “There are Stellantis vehicles to suit every customer’s needs on display at Olympic Stadium, from the affordable Fiat 500e to the muscular Dodge Charger Daytona, up to the game-changing Ram 1500 RamCharger.”

2024 Fiat 500e

An all-new, all-electric take on the FIAT brand’s most storied and iconic model, the two-door fully electric 500e arrives in North America as the first BEV offering from Stellantis and Canada’s lowest 2024 MSRP all-electric vehicle.

The lightest passenger BEV on the market, 500e achieves a range of 227 kilometres, enabled by a 42-kilowatt-hour (KWh) battery with a Level 2 (11-kW) charge time of six hours. BEV capability combined with quintessential design cues make it unmistakably FIAT, with style and sustainability at its core. The Fiat 500e will initially be available at dealerships in British Columbia and Quebec starting in spring 2024, then will expand to other areas of the country as production ramps up.

2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger

The 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger features a 92-kWh battery pack, paired with an on-board 130-kW generator, sending power to 250-kW front and 238-kW rear electric drive modules (EDMs) with a targeted range of up to 1,110 kilometres. Vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-home bi-directional charging affords the Ram 1500 Ramcharger the flexibility to charge another Stellantis battery-electric vehicle or provide power back to the grid.

Targeted performance figures include a 0-100 km/h time of 4.4 seconds, 663 horsepower and over 615 lb.-ft. of torque, up to a best-in-class 6,350 kilograms (14,000 pounds) towing with a class 5 hitch and a best-in-class maximum payload capacity of 1,191 kilograms (2,625 pounds).

Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept

Dodge took a giant step forward on the performance brand’s road to an electrified future with the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT, a perception-shattering concept that reimagines what a BEV can be. The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept offers a glimpse at the brand’s electric future through a vehicle that drives like a Dodge, looks like a Dodge and sounds like Dodge.

Core to the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept are game-changing, patent-pending features that will rewrite the rules of the BEV segment, such as:

R-Wing: The front aerodynamic wing that retains a Dodge profile while achieving aerodynamic efficiencies

Dodge Charger Daytona models feature patent-pending Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust, delivering Hellcat levels of sound intensity that set the Charger apart from ordinary BEVs

2024 Dodge Hornet R/T

The 2024 Dodge Hornet R/T PHEV, the first electrified performance vehicle from Dodge, opens a “gateway” for enthusiasts to enter the Dodge Brotherhood of Muscle. The Dodge Hornet R/T PHEV delivers the most powerful utility vehicle in the segment with 288 horsepower and 383 lb.-ft. of torque, offering up to 53 kilometres of all-electric range via a 15.5-kWh lithium-ion battery, as well as fuel economy ratings of 3.1 Le/100 km and 573 kilometres of total range, including a class-exclusive, on-demand PowerShot feature that supplies a burst of 30 horsepower, reaching 0 to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds.

2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe

The latest evolution of the world’s most off-road capable and most iconic SUV, the new 2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe adds greater capability, new technology and advanced safety features, all while staying true to the Wrangler formula and delivering the freedom to go anywhere and do anything. New for the 2024 model year, the Jeep Wrangler 4xe delivers an available factory-installed 8,000-pound-capacity Warn winch and full-float Dana rear axle on Rubicon models, in addition to its award-winning PHEV powertrain that delivers 375 horsepower, 470 pound-feet of torque, up to 35 kilometres of all-electric range and 4.8 litres equivalent per 100 kilometres (Le/100 km). Inside, customers get to experience more comfort and safety features, with a new interior featuring available 12-way power adjustable front seats, standard 12.3-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen radio and standard side-curtain airbags in the first and second rows.

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe

As the Jeep brand pushes toward its future of Zero Emission Freedom, the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe represents the most technologically advanced and 4×4-capable Jeep Grand Cherokee yet, delivering up to 42 kilometres of all-electric range and as good as 4.2 litres equivalent per 100 kilometres (Le/100 km). Building on Grand Cherokee’s legacy as the most awarded SUV ever, the 4xe brings an advanced architecture, plug-in hybrid powertrain and premium exterior and interior design, with world-class craftsmanship and first-to-market technologies to the full-size SUV segment. The electrified Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe joins the Grand Cherokee and the three-row Grand Cherokee L in the Grand Cherokee lineup.